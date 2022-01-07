49m ago

add bookmark

Biden, Harris urge Americans to protect democracy on Capitol attack anniversary

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Biden has lambasted former President Donald Trump for spreading mistruths that fuelled the deadly attack on the US Capitol.
  • Both Biden and Harris focussed on the importance of voting to defend democracy.
  • Harris also cast a spotlight on Trump supporters' efforts to subvert democracy, calling on Congress to pass voting rights legislation and on Americans to participate.

US President Joe Biden used the first anniversary of the January 6 assault on the US Capitol on Thursday to urge Americans to protect the country's fragile democracy by standing up for the right to vote.

Biden, in remarks from the Capitol's National Statuary Hall, lambasted former President Donald Trump for spreading mistruths that fuelled the deadly attack by the Republican's supporters two weeks before Biden's inauguration in 2021.

Speaking 10 months before the November midterm elections that could give control of one or both houses of Congress to Republicans, Biden, a Democrat, warned that the danger on display a year ago had not gone away.

"The lies that drove the anger and madness we saw in this place, they have not abated. So we have to be firm, resolute and unyielding in our defence of the right to vote and to have that vote counted," Biden said from the US Capitol, where a mob of Trump's supporters attempted to overturn the 2020 election results.

"So now let's step up, write the next chapter in American history, where January 6th marks not the end of democracy but the beginning of a renaissance of liberty and fair play," Biden said.

In remarks delivered before Biden spoke, Vice President Kamala Harris also cast a spotlight on Trump supporters' efforts to subvert democracy, calling on Congress to pass voting rights legislation and on Americans to participate.

"We cannot let our future be decided by those bent on silencing our voices, overturning our votes and peddling lies and misinformation by some radical faction that may be newly resurgent but whose roots run old," Harris said.

"The fragility of democracy is this: that if we are not vigilant, if we do not defend it, democracy simply will not stand; it will falter and fail."

Biden and Harris plan to travel to Georgia on Tuesday to deliver remarks about voting rights.

Democrats say federal election reform is necessary to counter a wave of voting restrictions adopted last year by Republican-led states. The laws were inspired by Trump's false claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which he lost to Biden by a substantial margin.

Americans vote in lower numbers than in many other developed nations, historical data shows, with eligible turnout during presidential elections hovering near 60% for much of the past century. Numbers spiked in the 2020 election to nearly 67%.

Democrats hope that greater voter turnout will favour them, especially as demographic shifts shrink the white majority in the country of roughly 330 million people.

Democrats' efforts to pass voting rights legislation in Congress appeared in jeopardy this week, as centrist Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he had little interest in a strategy that would allow the party to bypass Republican opposition.

Biden and his advisers had shied away from talking directly about Trump during the Democrat's first year in office, but Thursday marked a turnaround. Biden attacked the "defeated" former president's "bruised ego" and his followers' refusal to accept reality.

"You can’t love your country only when you win. You can't obey the law only when it's convenient. You can't be patriotic when you embrace and enable lies," he said.

"Those who stormed this Capitol and those who instigated and incited and those who called on them to do so held a dagger at the throat of America - at American democracy.

"Now it’s up to all of us - to “We the People” - to stand for the rule of law, to preserve the flame of democracy, to keep the promise of America alive."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenkamala harrisdonald trumpuscapitol riots
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.34
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.81
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,789.40
-0.1%
Silver
22.05
-0.6%
Palladium
1,872.00
-0.3%
Platinum
966.00
-0.4%
Brent Crude
81.99
+1.5%
Top 40
67,420
0.0%
All Share
74,165
0.0%
Resource 10
71,497
0.0%
Industrial 25
94,807
0.0%
Financial 15
15,316
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo