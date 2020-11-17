1h ago

add bookmark

Biden names nine close campaign aides for key White House posts

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Joe Biden.
Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
  • US President-elect Joe Biden has announced members of his White House team.
  • Biden has named nine of his close campaign aides in key positions.
  • This comes after he named his chief of staff.

US President-elect Joe Biden announced Tuesday he has appointed nine close campaign aides to key White House positions as he fleshes out a diverse leadership team less than a week after naming his chief of staff.

"America faces great challenges, and they bring diverse perspectives and a shared commitment to tackling these challenges and emerging on the other side a stronger, more united nation," Biden said in a statement.

The new appointees - some of the first among hundreds that Biden will name to the White House in the coming months - include his 2020 campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon being named deputy chief of staff.

The 44-year-old will serve under White House chief of staff Ron Klain, whom Biden appointed last week.

A veteran of seven presidential campaigns, O'Malley Dillon served as deputy campaign manager for Barack Obama's successful 2012 reelection effort.

Campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond, a House Democrat from Louisiana, was named senior advisor to the president.

The African-American lawmaker, 47, will leave his seat in Congress to take his White House job when Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

Biden also named Mike Donilon, a chief strategist for his campaign and a veteran Democratic tactician, to serve as senior advisor to the president.

"The team we have already started to assemble will enable us to meet the challenges facing our country on day one," Klain said in the statement.

Other appointments include the chief of staff and senior advisor to incoming First Lady Jill Biden, a counsel to the president and a director of Oval Office operations.

The appointments come as President Donald Trump continues to challenge the results of the November 3 election and refuses to concede the race to Biden, and as his administration has declined to formally cooperate with Biden's transition team.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Trump - for a moment - alludes to election defeat
Donald Trump campaign abandons parts of Pennsylvania election lawsuit
Conservatives flock to 'alt' social media in US election dispute
Read more on:
joe bidenusus elections 2020
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 488 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
15% - 1025 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 5229 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.39
(-0.76)
ZAR/GBP
20.41
(-0.88)
ZAR/EUR
18.27
(-0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(-0.43)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.94)
Gold
1885.56
(-0.20)
Silver
24.57
(-0.73)
Platinum
932.00
(+0.95)
Brent Crude
43.68
(+2.40)
Palladium
2309.00
(+0.07)
All Share
57053.01
(-0.37)
Top 40
52288.79
(-0.50)
Financial 15
11641.21
(+0.90)
Industrial 25
78871.27
(-0.28)
Resource 10
51667.73
(-1.36)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo