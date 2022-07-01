12m ago

add bookmark

Biden: Not enough Senate votes to change filibuster for abortion rights

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Anti-abortion campaigners celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
Anti-abortion campaigners celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC.
OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

President Joe Biden told a group of Democratic US governors on Friday there were not enough votes in the Senate to scrap the filibuster to protect abortion rights after the Supreme Court struck the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Biden has urged the Senate to consider getting rid of the filibuster - a supermajority rule that requires 60 of the 100 senators to agree on most legislation - to codify Roe v. Wade's abortion rights protections into law.

A Democrat who spent 36 years in the Senate, Biden long supported the filibuster but has grown more open to changing it as Republicans have blocked several of his major initiatives, including voting-rights bills.

"As I said yesterday, the filibuster should not stand in the way of us being able to (codify Roe into federal law)," Biden told a virtual meeting of governors from states including New York and California, where the abortions remain legal.

Biden on Thursday proposed that US senators remove the filibuster in order to protect abortion rights but the suggestion was shot down by aides to key Democratic lawmakers.

On Friday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul told the group that "just a handful of states" are going to have to take care of health of women across the country. After the Supreme Court's 24 June decision, 13 states banned or severely restricted the procedure under so-called "trigger laws".

"There is such stress out there," Hochul said. "It is a matter of life and death for American women," she added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusabortion ban
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 6062 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
90% - 107483 votes
Only certain circumstances
5% - 5408 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.32
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.76
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.01
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.6%
Gold
1,806.65
-0.0%
Silver
19.85
-2.1%
Palladium
1,968.00
+1.4%
Platinum
891.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
109.03
-3.1%
Top 40
59,640
-0.8%
All Share
65,662
-0.9%
Resource 10
61,245
-4.1%
Industrial 25
80,264
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,564
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

13h ago

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo