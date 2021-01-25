25 Jan

add bookmark

Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender US soldiers

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Joe Biden waves after being sworn in during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
President Joe Biden waves after being sworn in during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden on Monday overturned Donald Trump's ban on transgender personnel serving in the military, saying "all Americans" qualified to serve should be able to do so.

Biden's new policy was set in an executive order signed at the White House.

"Simply put, transgender servicemembers will no longer be subject to the possibility of discharge or separation on the basis of gender identity," the White House said in a statement.

The military "thrives when it is composed of diverse Americans who can meet the rigorous standards for military service, and an inclusive military strengthens our national security."

The move undoes Trump's controversial decision in July 2017 to bar transgender personnel from serving "in any capacity" in the military.

As commander-in-chief, the US president has enormous latitude to set Pentagon policies.

Trump chose to nix a plan implemented by former president Barack Obama for the military to start accepting transgender recruits.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenus
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
41% - 1893 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 918 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
39% - 1835 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.24
(-0.20)
ZAR/GBP
20.83
(-0.07)
ZAR/EUR
18.50
(-0.08)
ZAR/AUD
11.74
(-0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.11)
Gold
1851.42
(-0.21)
Silver
25.39
(+0.26)
Platinum
1086.00
(-0.45)
Brent Crude
55.72
(+0.78)
Palladium
2321.00
(-0.03)
All Share
64010.02
(-0.85)
Top 40
58884.66
(-0.88)
Financial 15
11744.97
(+1.69)
Industrial 25
87424.87
(-1.62)
Resource 10
61777.66
(-0.77)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo