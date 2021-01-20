Biden plans immediate orders on immigration, Covid-19, environment

US President-elect Joe Biden plans to kick off his new administration on Wednesday with orders to restore the United States to the Paris climate accord and the World Health Organisation (WHO), aides said.

Biden will sign 17 orders and actions hours after being sworn in as US leader to break from policies of departing President Donald Trump and set new paths on immigration, the environment, fighting Covid-19 and the economy, they said.

Edward R. Carr writes that incoming US President Joe Biden will need to restore credibility at a time when critical challenges like climate change have gotten harder to meet. | @TC_Africa https://t.co/CmXgmgi3em — News24 (@News24) January 20, 2021

In first-day moves, he will end Trump's much-assailed ban on visitors from several majority-Muslim countries and halt construction of the wall that Trump ordered on the US-Mexico border to stem illegal immigration.

He will also set a mask mandate on federal properties to stem the spread of Covid-19; restore protections of nature reserves removed by Trump; and seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He also plans to send a bill to Congress to revamp immigration policies and give millions of undocumented migrants living in the country a path to citizenship that the Trump administration denied.

US President Donald Trump will leave Washington on Wednesday morning, hours before the inauguration of his Democratic successor Joe Biden, an official said.https://t.co/gh8DpuFD5Q — News24 (@News24) January 16, 2021

Biden "will take action - not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration - but also to start moving our country forward," the aides said in a statement.