11m ago

add bookmark

Biden returns US to ASEAN talks for the first time since 2017

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US President Joe Biden will attend the ASEAN summit.
  • It's the first time the US will participate since 2017.
  • Officials expect Biden to focus on Covid-19 vaccine distribution, climate, supply chains and infrastructure.

US President Joe Biden will take part in a virtual summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Tuesday, the first time in four years Washington will engage at the top level with a bloc it sees as key to its strategy of pushing back against China.

The US embassy in Brunei told Reuters Biden will lead the US delegation for the ASEAN-United States summit, part of a series of ASEAN leaders' meetings this week.

The White House said Biden would discuss the "enduring" US commitment to ASEAN's central role in regional affairs and new initiatives to strengthen the US strategic partnership with the bloc, "as we work together to end the Covid-19 pandemic, address the climate crisis, promote economic growth, and address a range of other regional challenges and opportunities".

The US has not joined the meetings at the presidential level since Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, attended an ASEAN-US meeting in Manila in 2017.

READ | Myanmar opposition welcomes ASEAN's junta snub, wants summit invite

Analysts say Biden's meeting with the 10-nation bloc reflects his administration's efforts to engage allies and partners in a collective effort to push back against China.

Regional trade framework

US officials, however, have not made specific mention of China in the run-up to the meeting as they work to set up a virtual summit between Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping later this year.

They expect Biden to focus on collaboration on Covid-19 vaccine distribution, climate, supply chains and infrastructure.

He is also expected to assure ASEAN that a recent US focus on engagement with India, Japan and Australia in the so-called Quad grouping and a deal to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines are not intended to supplant ASEAN's central regional role.

Edgard Kagan, senior director for East Asia at the White House National Security Council, stressed last week that Washington does not see the Quad as "an Asian NATO" and that it was not intended to compete with ASEAN.

He said Washington had an interest in working with ASEAN to ensure supply-chain resilience, on climate, and to address "common challenges on maritime issues" - an apparent reference to China's broad claims in the disputed South China Sea.

Murray Hiebert, a Southeast Asia expert with Washington's Centre for Strategic and International Studies think tank said:

This will be Biden's first meeting with the leaders of ASEAN as president, so he will want to assure them that Southeast Asia matters to his administration.


Hiebert said ASEAN leaders would be anxious to hear of any US plans to step up provision of Covid-19 vaccines to the region, which has been hard hit by the pandemic, and how Washington plans to engage on trade, investment and infrastructure.

Biden has given no sign of any plan to return to a regional trade framework Trump withdrew from in 2017, and an Asian diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the lack of an economic element in US regional engagement was a major gap.

The diplomat said:

The piece that is most important for the region, is the economic piece.


"We're kind of stuck in that the region says: 'You've put in place a strategic sort of competitive structure with China, but this doesn't benefit the region at all. And, meanwhile, all of us have got economic relationships growing with China.'"

The ASEAN meetings will take place without Myanmar military leader Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew a civilian government on 1 February - a rare exclusion for a grouping usually known for non-interference.

Kagan called this a significant step but said more needed to be done to address the challenges Myanmar is facing.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
aseanjoe bidenus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With Faf de Klerk out injured, who should start at scrumhalf for the Springboks against Wales on 6 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Herschel Jantjies
33% - 578 votes
Cobus Reinach
63% - 1099 votes
Grant Williams
4% - 62 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.70
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.24
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.07
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.02
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,804.92
-0.1%
Silver
24.48
-0.5%
Palladium
2,056.00
-0.3%
Platinum
1,055.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
85.99
+0.5%
Top 40
60,446
0.0%
All Share
66,980
0.0%
Resource 10
63,455
0.0%
Industrial 25
85,827
0.0%
Financial 15
13,901
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo