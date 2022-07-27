17m ago

add bookmark

Biden says he is 'feeling great' after testing negative for Covid-19

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • US President Joe Biden has tested negative for Covid-19 after being tested positive last week, and is "feeling great".
  • He will end his isolation period but will continue wearing a mask.
  • Biden had mild symptoms including cough, sore throat and body aches.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he will now be able to return to work in person after testing negative for Covid-19, adding that he was "feeling great."

"God willing, my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick and I’m feeling great," Biden told staff and reporters gathered in the White House Rose Garden.

He has tested negative for Covid-19 after coming down with the coronavirus last week and is ending his isolation period at the White House, his physician said on Wednesday.

Biden remains fever-free and is no longer taking acetaminophen (Tylenol), Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a memo released by the White House.

He tested negative on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Biden will speak to reporters in the White House Rose Garden at 11:30 (ET).

The president has had mild symptoms including cough, sore throat and body aches since his initial positive test last Thursday.

"His symptoms have been steadily improving, and are almost completely resolved," O'Connor said.

Biden, who is 79, will wear a mask for 10 full days when he is around others, the physician said, mindful of potential exposure to Secret Service personnel and White House staff who are in close proximity to him.

O'Connor said Biden would be tested regularly to watch for a potential "rebound" Covid-19 case of a sort experienced by some patients who have been treated with Paxlovid, the drug the president received.

The White House has been eager to show Biden at work during his convalescence.

He held virtual events from the White House residence on multiple days and did video remarks on the first day he tested positive to reassure Americans that he was OK.

His Rose Garden remarks are expected to show he is fully back to work and engaged in the challenges facing his administration, including high inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Biden won the 2020 presidential election in part on a promise to take the pandemic more seriously than his opponent, former President Donald Trump.

Biden has overseen the rollout of vaccines and continues to urge Americans to get inoculated as a new wave of the BA.5 subvariant sweeps across the United States.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenuscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 3182 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
59% - 9097 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 3251 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack

23 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Kestell community reeling after seven killed in violent farm attack
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.85
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.29
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.04
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.67
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,720.00
+0.2%
Silver
18.65
+0.1%
Palladium
2,006.00
-0.4%
Platinum
887.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
104.40
-0.7%
Top 40
61,986
-0.1%
All Share
68,425
0.0%
Resource 10
61,654
+0.1%
Industrial 25
84,701
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,236
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22201.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo