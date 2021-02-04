1h ago

Biden set to accept more refugees into US, end 'offensive operations' in Yemen

President Joe Biden waves after being sworn in during his inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Jonathan Ernst/Getty Images

US President Joe Biden will issue an executive order to build up the country's capacity to accept refugees, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said during a White House briefing on Thursday, but the timing of the action remains unclear.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said later in the briefing that she did not expect Biden to issue the order on Thursday, but that Biden is "committed to looking for ways to ensure more refugees are welcomed into the United States."

Biden has pledged to restore the United States' historic role as a country that welcomes refugees from around the world after four years of cuts to admissions under former U.S. President Donald Trump. The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates there are 1.4 million refugees worldwide in urgent need of resettlement.

During his presidency, Trump portrayed refugees as a security threat and a drain on US communities as he took a series of measures to restrict legal immigration. The Biden administration is confronting a refugee program hobbled by Trump's hardline policies, which led to the closure of resettlement offices and disrupted the pipeline of refugees to the United States, a situation exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden was expected to issue the refugee order in conjunction with a speech on Thursday at the US State Department that aims to reinvigorate the workforce there, but the order was delayed, according to one person familiar with the plan. The reason for the delay was not clear.

Biden, meanwhile, also plans to an end on Thursday to US support for "offensive operations" in Yemen, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Biden, in a speech at the State Department, also plans to name a special envoy for Yemen, where the United States has backed a Saudi-led offensive against Huthi rebels, Sullivan said.

Read more on:
joe bidenus
view
