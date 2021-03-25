36m ago

add bookmark

Biden sets ambitious Covid-19 vaccine target in first White House press conference

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden.
AP
  • US President Joe Biden has set a goal of administering 200 million Covid-19 vaccination shots in his first 100 days in office.
  • He also defended the country's handling of migrants.
  • He was delivering his first formal press conference as president.

President Joe Biden on Thursday set a new goal of administering 200 million vaccination shots against Covid-19 in the United States in his first 100 days in office and claimed economic progress as he held his first solo news conference since taking office.

Appearing in the White House East Room, Biden said his initial goal of administering 100 million vaccination shots in his first 100 days in office was reached last week, 42 days ahead of schedule.

"I know it’s ambitious, twice our original goal, but no other country in the world has even come close," said Biden.

He also claimed economic progress with the news that the number of people claiming unemployment insurance had dropped significantly.

"There are still too many Americans out of work, too many families hurting and still a lot of work to do. But I can say to the American people: Help is here and hope is on the way," he said.

Forward

Biden called for Republicans in the US Congress to help him move forward with his agenda or "continue the politics of division" as he takes on issues like gun control, climate change and immigration reform.

"All I know is I was hired to solve problems, not create divisions," he said.

Biden was pressed to defend his migration policy along the U.S. border with Mexico amid a surge of unaccompanied children crossing into the United States.

Biden said the increase in migration was cyclical.

"It happens every single solitary year. There is a significant increase in the number of people coming to the border in the winter months," he said. "It happens every year."

He said many migrants were fleeing problems in their home countries. He blamed his predecessor, Donald Trump, for dismantling parts of the U.S. immigration system.

Most of Biden's predecessors had held their first news conference in their first two months in office, but the Democratic incumbent has so far taken few questions.

Meanwhile, Biden on Thursday defended his handling of a rise in migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border, saying the vast majority are turned back and that some families had been allowed into the country because Mexico would not accept them.

Speaking from the White House at his first formal news conference, Biden also said the increase in arrivals was part of a seasonal trend and happened under former President Donald Trump.

US Border Patrol caught roughly 100 000 migrants at the border in February, the highest monthly level since a surge in mid-2019. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that border crossings are on pace for the highest level in 20 years.

Biden also said it will be hard for the United States to meet the 1 May deadline to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan but said he did not think the US soldiers would still be in the country next year.

Biden was asked if it was possible there would be US troops in Afghanistan next year. He said: "I can't picture, that being the case."

In other news, Biden said he may run for president again in 2024.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Lottery
Ka-ching! Daily Lotto jackpot goes to 2 lucky players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
39% - 1744 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
13% - 561 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
48% - 2142 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
15.09
(+0.7)
GBP/ZAR
20.73
(+1.1)
EUR/ZAR
17.77
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.43
(+0.7)
JPY/ZAR
0.14
(+0.4)
Gold
1,729.81
(-0.3)
Silver
25.13
(+0.1)
Platinum
1,153.50
(-1.6)
Brent Crude
64.41
(+6.0)
Palladium
2,616.46
(-0.8)
All Share
64,784
(-0.7)
Top 40
59,279
(-0.8)
Financial 15
11,846
(-0.8)
Industrial 25
85,982
(-0.7)
Resource 10
64,297
(-1.0)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

54m ago

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition...

19 Mar

'I had no idea she could write so well' - mother of Grade 4 story competition winner in Cape Town
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in...

17 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makeshift library a safe haven for Cape Town children living in gang hotspot
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21076.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo