11m ago

add bookmark

Biden signs enormous US military budget into law

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Joe Biden has signed into law a $777.7bn US annual military budget – his first in office – weeks after Congress overwhelmingly passed the bill amid protests from progressives and anti-war groups who had advocated for cutting military spending.

The White House announced that Biden signed the piece of legislation, formally known as the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), on Monday, noting that the bill includes a pay increase for the US armed forces.

The US Senate passed the bill in an 89-10 vote on December 15, days after the House of Representatives had approved it in a vote of 363-70.

On Monday, the White House expressed gratitude for the leading members of the armed services panels in the House and the Senate from both major parties. Congress allocated about $24bn more than the Biden administration had requested for the military.

Biden’s approval of the bill was expected; the White House had not voiced any reservations about the increased spending, which took the military budget above its most recent peak of $740bn reached in former President Donald Trump’s final year in office.

READ | Biden says a Trump candidacy would motivate second term run

Progressive groups and the dozens of lawmakers who voted against the bill have denounced the NDAA, calling for decreasing the defence budget and allocating more funds for domestic priorities, especially after the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Biden greenlighting the military budget came eight days after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia said he will not vote for the president’s Build Back Better social spending agenda, all but dooming the legislation.

Progressives in Congress have been emphasising that the social spending bill  – priced at $1.75 trillion across 10 years, an average of $175bn annually – amounts to a small portion of the military budget.

Left-wing Senator Bernie Sanders invoked Pentagon spending when criticising Manchin’s refusal to back the Build Back Better legislation earlier this month.

Sanders said in a statement:

I also find it amusing that Sen. Manchin indicates his worry about the deficit after voting just this week for a military budget of $778 billion, four times greater than Build Back Better over ten years and $25 billion more than the president requested.

The US military budget is by far the largest in the world – more than triple that of China, which is the second-biggest military spender.

Still, the vast majority of lawmakers from both parties had backed the NDAA, with many lauding the bill for pushing to modernise the US military amid intensifying competition with China.

Republican Congressman Mike Turner called the signing of the NDAA into law “great news” on Monday.

“Now more than ever, our adversaries are advancing their defense capabilities, & this bill provides necessary funding to modernize our nation’s nuclear triad & missile defense system,” Turner wrote on Twitter.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenus
Lottery
Did you strike it lucky? Here are the Daily Lotto results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.53
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.59
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,808.89
0.0%
Silver
23.08
+0.1%
Palladium
1,935.00
-1.9%
Platinum
960.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.60
+3.1%
Top 40
65,023
0.0%
All Share
71,571
0.0%
Resource 10
68,621
0.0%
Industrial 25
92,576
0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo