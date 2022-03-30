40m ago

add bookmark

Biden signs law finally making lynching a hate crime

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • US President Joe Biden signed into law a bill finally making racist lynchings a federal hate crime, joined at the ceremony by Vice President Kamala Harris and Michelle Duster.
  • The bill is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year old African American whose brutal murder galvanised the US civil rights movement in the 1950s.
  • Anyone convicted under the new law will face up to 30 years in prison, ending a history of impunity over what researchers say were thousands of lynchings.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill finally making racist lynchings a federal hate crime, ending more than a century of delays in outlawing the symbol of what he called "pure terror".

Anyone convicted under the new law will face up to 30 years in prison, ending a history of impunity over what researchers say were thousands of lynchings - often unpunished - between the end of the Civil War in 1865 and 1950.

The bill is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year old African American whose brutal murder galvanised the US civil rights movement in the 1950s.

Biden was joined at the Rose Garden ceremony by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black woman in the post, and Michelle Duster, the great-granddaughter of pioneering black journalist and anti-lynching campaigner Ida B Wells.

"Lynching was pure terror," Biden said, recounting the horrific practice of public vigilante killings of mostly African Americans, often in front of enthusiastic white crowds in the post-slavery United States.

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 29: President Joe Biden, ce
President Joe Biden, signs HR 55, the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act, making lynching a hate crime under federal law, during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Biden, however, warned that "racial hate isn't an old problem. It's a persistent problem" and that "hate never goes away, it only hides".

And Harris warned that "lynching is not a relic of the past".

"Racial acts of terror still occur in our nation," she said.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill earlier this month, with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer saying that the long delay in agreeing on a federal measure had been "a stain on America"

Till was abducted and murdered in August 1955 while visiting relatives in the southern state of Mississippi. The boy's mutilated body was found three days later in a local river.

This came days after a white woman, Carolyn Bryant, alleged that he had propositioned her in a store and touched her on the arm, hand and waist.

Till's mother famously insisted that her son's remains be displayed in an open casket to show the world what had been done.

Two white Mississippi men, Roy Bryant, Carolyn Bryant's husband, and JW Milam, his half-brother, were charged with murder but acquitted by an all-white jury. The pair later admitted in a magazine interview that they had killed the boy.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenus
Lottery
R125k for four Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 1427 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 566 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.46
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
19.00
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.12
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,918.54
-0.1%
Silver
24.78
+0.0%
Palladium
2,185.00
+1.2%
Platinum
987.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
110.23
-2.0%
Top 40
68,024
+0.2%
All Share
74,894
+0.2%
Resource 10
78,969
+1.8%
Industrial 25
82,526
-0.6%
Financial 15
17,672
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo