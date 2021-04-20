26m ago

add bookmark

Biden speaks with family of George Floyd

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden.
Mandel Ngan / AFP

President Joe Biden has spoken with the family of George Floyd to offer support, the White House said Tuesday as a Minneapolis jury deliberated in the racially charged trial of an ex-police officer accused of murdering the African American man.

"President Biden spoke with the family of George Floyd yesterday to check in with them and also share that the family was in his prayers," Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

Derek Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter over Floyd's 25 May, 2020 death during an arrest.

The incident sparked protests against racial injustice around the world and has become a landmark test of police accountability in the United States.

Earlier Tuesday, Floyd's brother Philonise told NBC News that Biden, whose life has been scarred by the deaths of several close family members, had called.

"He knows how it is to lose a family member. He knows the process of what we are going through."

"He was just letting us know that he was praying for us, and hoping that everything would come out to be OK," the brother said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
george floydusblack lives matter
Lottery
Two bag top prize in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 2878 votes
Yes, at work
17% - 892 votes
No, I've never experienced this
28% - 1431 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.29
(+0.0)
GBP/ZAR
19.93
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.20
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.06
(+0.2)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,779.97
(+0.5)
Silver
25.94
(+0.5)
Platinum
1,195.85
(-1.1)
Brent Crude
67.05
(+0.4)
Palladium
2,758.90
(-2.0)
All Share
66,836
(-1.9)
Top 40
61,117
(-1.9)
Financial 15
12,162
(-2.1)
Industrial 25
86,452
(-2.1)
Resource 10
68,586
(-1.7)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town pony left for dead rehabilitated and looking for a new home
FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution

16 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wheels of change: Langa bicycle hub hopes to start cycling revolution
FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills...

15 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Rays of hope: Joburg NGO empowers teen moms through skills development, mentorship
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo