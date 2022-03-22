1h ago

add bookmark

Biden spokesperson Covid-19 positive on eve of Europe trip

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Joe Biden's chief spokesperson, Jen Psaki, said on Tuesday she has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time, but that the US President was negative.

The press secretary said she had held two socially-distanced meetings with Biden, who is vaccinated, a day earlier.

However, "the president tested negative today via PCR test," she said in a statement, adding that Biden, 79, is "not considered a close contact" as defined by the top US health agency.

As a result of the test Psaki will not travel with the White House team Wednesday to Europe for NATO and EU summits on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and to another summit in Poland.

It is the second time she has had to cancel a high-profile foreign trip due to Covid-19.

She also tested positive in October last year, after deciding not to travel to Europe with Biden when members of her family contracted the virus.

Psaki said she had mild symptoms, for which she credited the Covid-19 vaccine, and said she was working from home.

She planned to return to work in person at the end of a five-day isolation period and a negative test.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenjen psakiuscoronavirus
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
65% - 1348 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
30% - 626 votes
Tougher regulations
5% - 107 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.81
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.64
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.34
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.06
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.8%
Gold
1,922.22
-0.7%
Silver
24.79
-1.7%
Palladium
2,494.01
-3.9%
Platinum
1,027.00
-1.2%
Brent Crude
115.62
+7.8%
Top 40
69,146
+1.3%
All Share
75,751
+1.2%
Resource 10
82,921
+2.7%
Industrial 25
83,655
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,106
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo