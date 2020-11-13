4h ago

add bookmark

Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win despite Trump's refusal to concede

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • President-elect Joe Biden will win the battleground state of Arizona  dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's struggling effort to overturn the election results.
  • With a few states still counting votes, the electoral math is daunting for Trump.
  • Biden is also winning the popular vote by more than 5.2 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points.

President-elect Joe Biden will win the battleground state of Arizona, Edison Research projected on Thursday, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's struggling effort to overturn the results of the 3 November presidential election.

Biden's win in Arizona gives the Democrat 290 electoral votes in the state-by-state Electoral College that determines the winner, more than the 270 needed to claim victory. Biden is also winning the popular vote by more than 5.2 million votes, or 3.4 percentage points.

With a few states still counting votes, the electoral math is daunting for Trump. The Republican president has repeatedly claimed the election was marred by widespread fraud, with no evidence to support his assertions. He would need to overtake Biden in at least three battleground states where Biden currently leads by varying margins.

The Trump campaign has filed lawsuits challenging the vote counts in individual states, although some have already been thrown out by judges. Legal experts have said the litigation stands little chance of altering the outcome, and state election officials have said they see no evidence of serious irregularities or fraud.

Hand-count audits in more than six Arizona counties, including Maricopa County, where a majority of the state's residents live, found only minor discrepancies, the secretary of state's office reported earlier on Thursday. The audits involve hand counts of a random sampling of ballots.

Thus far, most Republican officials and lawmakers have publicly backed Trump's attempt to contest the election results and declined to recognize Biden as the president-elect.

But a handful of Republican senators on Thursday urged the Trump administration to allow Biden to receive intelligence briefings, implicitly acknowledging he could eventually occupy the White House even as they refused to recognize his win.

The president-elect traditionally receives such briefings from the intelligence community to learn of threats facing the United States before taking office.

"I don't see it as a high-risk proposition. I just think it's part of the transition. And, if in fact he does win in the end, I think they need to be able to hit the ground running," Senator John Cornyn told reporters.

Other Republican senators also said Biden should have access to classified briefings, including Lindsey Graham, a vocal Trump supporter, as well as Ron Johnson, James Lankford and Chuck Grassley.

The top House Republican, Kevin McCarthy, opposed the idea.

"He's not president right now. I don't know if he'll be president January 20th," McCarthy said.

Biden remained focused on preparing to govern. The former vice president, who is set to become America's second Roman Catholic president, following John F Kennedy in the 1960s, spoke with Pope Francis on Thursday, thanking him for his "blessing and congratulations" and vowing to work together on issues such as climate change and poverty, his transition team said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
LIVE | Biden takes Arizona, cementing presidential win despite Trump's refusal to concede
Trump seen, not heard and files new election lawsuit
Republican Georgia secretary of state says no sign of widespread fraud in vote count
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpusus elections 2020
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 63 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
20% - 184 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
73% - 680 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.60
(+0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(-0.22)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(+0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.32
(-0.02)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.15)
Gold
1879.37
(+0.21)
Silver
24.31
(+0.33)
Platinum
890.00
(+1.54)
Brent Crude
43.26
(-0.62)
Palladium
2338.00
(+1.03)
All Share
57072.72
(+0.07)
Top 40
52422.16
(+0.17)
Financial 15
11481.74
(-1.86)
Industrial 25
79932.02
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51278.26
(+0.52)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

2h ago

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo