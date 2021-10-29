11m ago

add bookmark

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden.
US President Joe Biden.
Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images
  • US President Joe Biden called France an "extremely, extremely valued partner... and a power in itself.
  • Biden said he had been under the impression that France had been informed that the French deal was not going through.
  • The US secured a submarines deal with Australia behind France's back.

US President Joe Biden admitted to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron Friday that his country had been "clumsy" by securing a submarines deal with Australia behind France's back.

"We have no better ally than France," Biden said in the first meeting with Macron since the row erupted last month.

"What happened was, to use an English phrase, what we did was clumsy, it was not done with a lot of grace," added Biden, who travelled to Rome to attend a weekend G20 summit.

It was the clearest sign of contrition from the US since the start of a diplomatic row that saw France recall its ambassadors from Washington and Canberra.

The US president said:

I was under the impression that France had been informed long before, that the (French) deal was not going through.

Biden called France an "extremely, extremely valued partner... and a power in itself" with the "same values" as the United States.

Macron welcomed the efforts put in place by the US to defuse the crisis, noting that a series of consultations between Paris and Washington had taken place in recent weeks.

"We clarified what we need to clarify," said Macron.

"What really matters now is what we will do together in the coming weeks, the coming months, the coming years," he added.

France expects more US support for its military mission against jihadists in the Sahel, as well as clearer support for plans to beef up European defence capabilities.

Strengthening EU defence has long been a French objective, but it has traditionally been viewed with suspicion in Washington due to the risk of undercutting the US-led NATO alliance.

But in another Rome meeting with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the G20 summit host, the US president seemed open to the idea.

Biden and Draghi spoke of "the usefulness of developing a European defence also with regard to transatlantic security, in full complementarity," the Italian government said.

The Franco-American row erupted last month after Australia walked out of a multibillion-dollar submarines deal with Paris in favour of an alternative one with the US and Britain.

An enraged French government called the deal, which led to the cancellation of a contract with Australia worth more than 50 billion euros ($57.7 billion), "a stab in the back".

Australia announced the pact as it joined a new defence alliance with Britain and the US dubbed AUKUS, one of a series of initiatives by Biden who views countering China as the paramount concern of the United States.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
emmanuel macronjoe bidenusfrance
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think 12-year-olds are too young to get the vaccine without parental consent?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they're way too young to understand medical consent
60% - 1191 votes
No, if the law gives them the right it shouldn't be questioned
21% - 408 votes
It's irrelevant, a child will struggle to get the vaccine without an adult's help
19% - 384 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

14h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.86
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.62
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Gold
1,782.20
-0.9%
Silver
23.89
-0.8%
Palladium
1,988.50
-0.3%
Platinum
1,023.62
+0.2%
Brent Crude
84.32
-0.3%
Top 40
60,808
-0.5%
All Share
67,465
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,490
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,956
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo