17m ago

add bookmark

Biden to call out Trump 'lies' in Capitol riot speech

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US President Joe Biden is set to make a speech marking the first anniversary of the January 6 capital riots.
  • The Capitol police chief, Thomas Manger, said his forces would never be caught unprepared again, as they were last year.
  • Trump, who had initially planned on holding an anniversary press conference in Florida, dismissed the ceremonies, which will include a prayer vigil, as Democrats "congregating... to fan the flames of a divide that THEY created.".

President Joe Biden will warn Thursday that US democracy is under threat from his predecessor Donald Trump's conspiracy theories, in a dark speech marking the first anniversary of the January 6 attack against Congress.

Speaking from Statuary Hall in the Capitol - the scene of violent assaults by a Trump mob trying to stop certification of Biden's 2020 election win a year ago - the president will recall his "horror" during that "dark day," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

The event, where Vice President Kamala Harris will also speak, is scheduled for 9:00 am (14:00 GMT).

But such are the depths of division 12 months later that many Republicans won't even be there to listen.

The party's senior lawmaker, Senator Mitch McConnell, is leading a delegation to a funeral of a recently deceased senator some 965km away in Atlanta, Georgia.

And Trump, who had initially planned to try and steal the limelight by holding an anniversary press conference in Florida, dismissed the ceremonies, which will include a prayer vigil, as Democrats "congregating... to fan the flames of a divide that THEY created."

Biden took office promising to bring old school decency and calm back to Washington, but will instead respond with his own offensive.

Until now, Biden has mostly opted to ignore Trump, even as the Republican continues his unprecedented campaign to discredit the 2020 election and claim, fraudulently, that he won.

Apparently, no more.

"I would expect President Biden to lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol and the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage," Psaki said.

"He will forcibly push back on the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters," she said.

Asked if Biden would use Trump's name, Psaki said: "We're finalizing the speech, but I think people will know whom he's referring to."

US democracy facing 'abyss'

On Wednesday, the Capitol police chief, Thomas Manger, said his forces would never be caught unprepared again, as they were last year.

But the political risk may be, if anything, higher than before.

Writing in The New York Times, former Democratic president Jimmy Carter said Wednesday that the United States "teeters on the brink of a widening abyss."

"Without immediate action, we are at genuine risk of civil conflict and losing our precious democracy. Americans must set aside differences and work together before it is too late," Carter wrote.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also called for a profound look at the state of the nation.

"Without addressing the root causes of the violence on January 6, the insurrection will not be an aberration -- it could well become the norm," he warned.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Wednesday that authorities have so far arrested and charged about 725 people across the country in connection with the attack.

Facing criticism that the Justice Department has moved too slowly to tackle the leaders and address accusations of a deeper plot to overthrow the election, Garland pleaded for patience, suggesting that investigators are moving up the chain.

"We resolve more straightforward cases first because they provide the evidentiary foundation for more complex cases," he said.

The department is "committed to holding all January 6th perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law -- whether they were present that day or were otherwise criminally responsible for the assault on our democracy."

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidendonald trumpuscapitol riots
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.96
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.59
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.05
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,802.27
-0.5%
Silver
22.57
-1.0%
Palladium
1,858.24
-0.6%
Platinum
973.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
80.80
+1.0%
Top 40
68,367
0.0%
All Share
75,061
0.0%
Resource 10
72,599
0.0%
Industrial 25
96,509
0.0%
Financial 15
15,290
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo