1h ago

add bookmark

Biden to have audience with Pope Francis at Vatican on 29 October

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at LaGuardia airport in New York, on 10 September 2021.
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden step off Air Force One upon arrival at LaGuardia airport in New York, on 10 September 2021.
Jim Watson / AFP

US President Joe Biden, America's second Catholic president, and his wife Jill will have an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican on 29 October, the White House announced Thursday.

Biden's Vatican visit will come ahead of his participation in the G20 summit in Rome on 30-31 October. From Italy, he is scheduled to travel to Glasgow for the COP26 climate change summit.

The White House said in a statement:

They will discuss working together on efforts grounded in respect for fundamental human dignity, including ending the Covid-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, and caring for the poor.

The 78-year-old Biden is a practicing Catholic, who attends Mass at least once a week. John F. Kennedy was the country's first Catholic president.

Biden often quotes scripture, and sometimes wears a rosary around his left wrist from the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico that his son Beau was wearing the day he died of brain cancer in 2015.

When Biden took office, the pope warmly congratulated him and said he hoped the new president's decisions would be "guided by a concern for building a society marked by authentic justice and freedom."

Recognising that Biden has his work cut out for him, the pontiff wished him success in fostering "understanding, reconciliation and peace within the United States."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenpope francisus
Lottery
4 win the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
33% - 1432 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 1643 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1287 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

11h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi

04 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: What does it take to be a good mayor? We ask Midvaal’s Bongani Baloyi
PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa

02 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Report into Digital Vibes scandal finally released by President Ramaphosa
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.81
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.27
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.98
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,798.67
+0.3%
Silver
23.44
+1.6%
Palladium
2,151.50
+1.6%
Platinum
1,048.00
+2.4%
Brent Crude
83.18
-0.3%
Top 40
60,391
+1.5%
All Share
66,846
+1.3%
Resource 10
64,424
+2.5%
Industrial 25
84,200
+1.3%
Financial 15
14,007
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo