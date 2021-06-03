37m ago

add bookmark

Biden to overhaul Trump's China investment blacklist - report

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
US President Joe Biden. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
US President Joe Biden. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
  • Joe Biden intends to this week overhaul a list of Chinese firms that US investors are allowed to own shares in.
  • Donald Trump put a gag on Americans from buying stakes in 31 Chinese companies.
  • The list included major telecoms, construction and technology firms.

Joe Biden intends to this week overhaul a list of Chinese firms that US investors are allowed to own shares in, as the president re-evaluates the world powers' post-Trump relationship while maintaining pressure on Beijing.

Donald Trump prohibited Americans from buying stakes in 31 Chinese companies that were deemed to be supplying or supporting China's military and security apparatus.

The list included major telecoms, construction and technology firms such as China Mobile, China Telecom, video surveillance firm Hikvision, and China Railway Construction Corp.

It was among a series of measures by the White House aimed at quelling the Asian giant's rise and which has left ties between the two severely strained.

Beijing repeated its outrage of the Trump-era blacklist on Thursday and vowed to protect Chinese companies' rights, claiming the blacklist was "politically-motivated" and "ignores the facts and actual situation" of the firms involved.

The ban "severely undermines normal market rules and order" and "damages ... the interests of global investors including US investors," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a routine briefing.

Biden's new order will see the Treasury Department create a list of firms that would be hit with financial penalties for their links with China's defence and surveillance technology sectors, Bloomberg News reported without citing sources. The president is expected to sign the order this week, it added.

READ | The US Senate passed a bill to declassify intel on the origins of Covid-19, including the Wuhan lab

Previously, the sanctions and choice of targets were tied to a congressionally mandated Defense Department report.

The review came after two Chinese companies successfully challenged the order in court, and Biden said it was needed to be sure it was legally watertight and sustainable.

While the Biden administration has pledged to take a more diplomatic line with China following the upheaval of his predecessor, he has said he will keep to a strict line on several issues including defence and technology.

He is expected to keep the list largely intact, while the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control will add new firms after consulting the departments of Defense and State.

A tough line on China has rare cross-party support on Capitol Hill, with lawmakers determined to keep a lid on its growing global clout.

Republican senators Tom Cotton and Marco Rubio, alongside Democrats Gary Peters and Mark Kelly, published a bi-partisan letter earlier this week urging the administration to publish a new list.

"The US government must continue to act boldly in blocking the Chinese Communist Party's economic predation against our industrial base," they said.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenusapolitics
Lottery
A lucky day for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 12700 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 1758 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry

7h ago

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The taxing role of the taxi industry
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.54
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.21
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.50
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,894.49
-0.7%
Silver
27.80
-1.3%
Palladium
2,837.80
-0.8%
Platinum
1,184.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
71.35
+1.6%
Top 40
61,780
-1.6%
All Share
68,018
-1.5%
Resource 10
66,806
-2.1%
Industrial 25
87,329
-1.7%
Financial 15
13,650
+0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo