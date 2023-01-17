1h ago

add bookmark

Biden to visit flood-hit California as new storms loom, says White House

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • California has been hit by a series of nine storms.
  • US President Joe Biden will travel to the state.
  • 19 people have died and damage is estimated at over $1 billion so far.

US President Joe Biden will travel to flood-hit areas of California on Thursday, the White House announced, as the country's most populous state cleans up from a devastating and lethal series of storms.

Biden will tour storm-devastated communities, "survey recovery efforts, and assess what additional federal support is needed", the White House said late Monday in a statement.

Nine successive storms have rolled in from the Pacific Ocean, slamming California and other western regions in a three-week period of extreme weather that has cost 19 lives.

WATCH | 'Relentless cyclones' continue to batter US state of California

Biden declared a major disaster in California over the weekend, allowing the federal government to expedite aid, including help with temporary housing and repairs.

Damage estimates from the series of storms already top $1 billion, making for the costliest disaster so far of 2023.

Even as scattered sunny skies were predicted for Tuesday, it won't be much of a respite for relief workers in California hustling to clear landslides, shovel mud from roads and remove fallen trees.

In an aerial view, a home is seen submerged in flo
In an aerial view, a home is seen submerged in floodwater as the Salinas River begins to overflow its banks in Salinas, California.

Some 23 800 homes in the state remained without power late on Monday, according to poweroutage.us.

Sodden cities in northern California reported staggering accumulated quantities of rain. 

A report from the National Weather Service (NWS) for the Bay Area said more than 45cm of rain has fallen on San Francisco since 26 December.

The NWS office said in a tweet:

It's the wettest 22-day period since January 14, 1862.

In the Central Valley, the fertile region that produces 40% of US fruits, Modesto reported more than an inch of rain Monday, beating an old record set in 1950, and Stockton had 3cm of rain, surpassing a record set there in 1973, the NWS office in Sacramento tweeted.

The relentless winter storms have largely passed over the state and are now hitting Rocky Mountain and Great Plains states.

An NWS short-range forecast said "heavy snowfall" was expected in mountainous parts of Colorado, New Mexico and Utah "through Tuesday before advancing east into the Central Plains on Wednesday".

While California is seeing some relief, a new storm system looms off Washington state to the north.

"There will be a new storm system arriving across the Pacific Northwest by Tuesday night and advancing inland by Wednesday," the NWS forecast said.

"This will bring a new surge of Pacific moisture and a round of heavy rainfall for especially the coastal ranges and the foothills of the Cascades," it added.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenus
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What type of expertise should be prioritised when looking for a new Eskom CEO?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Commercial background
19% - 929 votes
Engineering experience
77% - 3745 votes
Public service credentials
4% - 172 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.06
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.78
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.46
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.88
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,908.18
-0.4%
Silver
24.08
-0.8%
Palladium
1,713.17
0.0%
Platinum
1,087.26
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.46
-1.0%
Top 40
73,047
0.0%
All Share
79,168
0.0%
Resource 10
78,199
0.0%
Industrial 25
99,627
0.0%
Financial 15
16,158
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'

03 Jan

WATCH | Soccer injury behind SA twins' concept for ‘Digital X-ray Glasses'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar

02 Jan

WATCH | Meet the Cape Town family who paint hundreds of faces for Tweede Nuwe Jaar
PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after...

02 Jan

PICS | 'It's tradition!' Cape Town's Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebration returns after 2-year break
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo