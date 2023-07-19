Biden urges Netanyahu 'not to rush' contested reforms

US President Joe Biden urged Israel's government on Wednesday not to "rush" reforms to the court system.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition government has sought to tamp down the power of the judiciary.

The proposals have divided the nation and triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history, with thousands taking to the streets this week to protest.

In an unusually direct criticism of internal politics in one of the closest US allies, Biden told a New York Times columnist that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should tread carefully.

"This is obviously an area about which Israelis have strong views, including in an enduring protest movement that is demonstrating the vibrancy of Israel's democracy, which must remain the core of our bilateral relationship," Biden was quoted as saying by columnist Thomas Friedman.

"Finding consensus on controversial areas of policy means taking the time you need. For significant changes, that's essential. So my recommendation to Israeli leaders is not to rush," Biden said in the column published Wednesday.

"I believe the best outcome is to continue to seek the broadest possible consensus here."

The comments were a rare instance of Biden giving an interview to a print media organization but appeared carefully targeted, given Friedman's large audience in foreign policy and US-Israeli political circles.

Netanyahu's hardline coalition government has sought to tamp down the power of the judiciary and his proposed law has already begun to advance through parliament.

The proposals have divided the nation and triggered one of the biggest protest movements in Israel's history, with thousands of Israelis again taking to the streets this week to protest what they said was an attack on democracy.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who has a largely ceremonial role but is seen as a far more conciliatory figure than Netanyahu, met with Biden on Tuesday and was giving an address to the US Congress on Wednesday.



