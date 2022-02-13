23m ago

add bookmark

Biden warns Putin Ukraine attack would bring 'severe costs'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russia faces serious consequences if it invades Ukraine, warned US President Joe Biden.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected accusations of an invasion.
  • Troops from Russia are amassed on the Ukraine border.

US President Joe Biden warning that Russia faces "swift and severe costs" if its troops carry out an invasion as efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions on Saturday.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin slammed Western claims that Moscow was planning such a move as "provocative speculation" that could lead to conflict in the ex-Soviet country, according to a Russian readout of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron.

READ | 'Things could go crazy quickly' - Biden tells Americans to leave Ukraine amid invasion fears

Speaking after new phone talks between Putin and Biden, the Kremlin's top foreign policy advisor Yury Ushakov told a conference call:

Hysteria has reached its peak.


Weeks of tensions that have seen Russia nearly surround its western neighbour with more than 100 000 troops intensified after Washington warned that an all-out invasion could begin "any day" and Russia launched its biggest naval drills in years across the Black Sea.

"If Russia undertakes a further invasion of Ukraine, the United States together with our allies and partners will respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia," Biden told Putin, according to the White House.

While the US was prepared to engage in diplomacy, "we are equally prepared for other scenarios," Biden said, as the two nations stare down one of the gravest crises in East-West relations since the Cold War.

Submarine incident

While the Biden-Putin talks were "professional and substantive", lasting just over an hour, they produced "no fundamental change" in dynamics, a senior US official told reporters.

Russia's defence ministry added to the febrile atmosphere by announcing that it had chased off a US submarine it said had crossed into its territorial waters near the Kuril Islands in the northern Pacific.

The ministry said it had summoned the US defence attaché in Moscow over the incident.

But the US Indo-Pacific Command denied the account. "There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters," spokesperson Captain Kyle Raines said in a statement.

Putin began his afternoon holding talks with Macron that the French presidency said lasted one hour and 40 minutes.

Macron's office said "both expressed a desire to continue dialogue" but, like Washington, reported no clear progress.

Russia added to the ominous tone by pulling some of its diplomatic staff out of Ukraine on Saturday.

The foreign ministry in Moscow said its decision was prompted by fears of "possible provocations from the Kyiv regime".

But Washington and a host of European countries along with Israel cited the growing threat of a Russian invasion as they called on their citizens to leave Ukraine as soon possible.

Britain and the US also pulled out most of their remaining military advisors while the US embassy ordered "most" of its Kyiv staff to leave.

'Biggest enemy is panic'

Australia said it had directed all remaining embassy staff in Kyiv to evacuate, and Canada said it was closing its embassy temporarily and moving operations to the western city of Lviv.

Dutch carrier KLM announced that it was suspending commercial flights to Ukraine until further notice.

The prospect of fleeing Westerners prompted Kyiv to issue an appeal to its citizens to "remain calm".

On a visit to troops stationed near the Russian-annexed peninsula of Crimea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said:

Right now, the people's biggest enemy is panic.

Several thousand Ukrainians braved the winter cold to march through Kyiv in a show of unity amid the growing fears of war.

"Panic is useless," said student Maria Shcherbenko as the crowd waved Ukraine's blue-and-yellow flags and sang the national anthem. 

"We must unite and fight for independence."

Washington on Friday issued its most dire warning yet that Russia had assembled enough forces to launch a serious assault.

"Our view that military action could occur any day now, and could occur before the end of the Olympics, is only growing in terms of its robustness," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned.

Anna Vasilevna, 84, sits in her home with her dog,
Anna Vasilevna, 84, sits in her home with her dog, Doll, on 10 February 2022 in Nevelske, Ukraine. Vasilevna, who receives a pension of €100 a month and lives with her disabled son Serhii, 56, has lived without water, gas, electricity for eight years, has been injured three times and has partially lost her sight. Her son and Doll, along with Doll's five puppies from a month ago, are Vasilevna's main companions.

Sullivan stopped short on Friday of saying that the United States has concluded that Putin has made the decision to attack.

But some US and German media cited intelligence sources and officials as saying that a war could begin at some point after Putin concludes talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Moscow on Tuesday.

The German leader is due to travel to Kyiv on Monday and then visit Putin as Europe strives to keep lines of communication open with Moscow.

Ukrainian leaders have been trying to talk down the prospects of an all-out war because of the damaging effect such fears are having on the country's teetering economy and public morale.

But the mood across the country remained tense.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a
Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during a joint press conference with French President after their meeting in Moscow.
The ruins of a village are seen on 10 February 202
The ruins of a village are seen on 10 February 2022 in Nevelske, Ukraine. The village was heavily shelled by 120mm shells mid-November in 2021, with 45 inhabitants who cannot flee in more than three houses. Since 2014, the UN estimates that 13 000 have died in a Russian-backed insurgency in eastern Ukraine and annexed Crimea.

The mayor's office in Kyiv said it had prepared an emergency evacuation plan for the capital's three million residents as a precaution.

Russia is seeking binding security guarantees from the West that include a pledge to roll NATO forces out of eastern Europe and to never expand into Ukraine.

Washington has flatly rejected the demands, but offered talks on a new European disarmament agreement with Moscow.

Sullivan said NATO was now "more cohesive, more purposeful, more dynamic than any time in recent memory".

Germany's Scholz has added his voice to European pledges to punish Russia with severe economic sanctions targeting its financial and energy sector if it attacks.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joe bidenvladimir putinusrussiaukrainesecurity
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 484 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
77% - 2883 votes
I don't know
10% - 357 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,859.30
0.0%
Silver
23.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,313.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,681
-0.4%
All Share
76,383
-0.3%
Resource 10
77,619
-0.8%
Industrial 25
93,466
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,956
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man to donate R50 000 to NSRI after his near-death...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man to donate R50 000 to NSRI after his near-death experience at sea
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo