Biden wins White House with 306 electoral votes, Trump at 232

President-elect Joe Biden.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Democrat Joe Biden has solidified his victory over Donald Trump in the US election with a win in traditionally Republican-leaning Georgia, putting him at 306 electoral votes, networks projected on Friday.

CNN, ABC and other networks called the race in the southern state in favor of Biden - marking the first time a Democrat has won there since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Trump meanwhile claimed victory in North Carolina, US networks projected. That put his final projected electoral vote tally at 232.

The Electoral College, made up of 538 electors, formally decides the US presidency, following the 3 November election.

Biden captured 25 states including his home state Delaware and big prizes California and New York, as well as the US capital.

The former vice president flipped five states won by Trump in 2016 - Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

US media outlets projected wins for the Republican incumbent in 25 states including big prizes Florida and Texas, as well as Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio - all states he won in 2016.

Nebraska split its electoral votes between the two candidates - four for Trump and one for Biden. Maine was won by Biden, but he seized only three of the four electoral votes on offer, with the last allocated to Trump.

The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC, CBS and The New York Times.

TRUMP (232)

Alabama (9)

Alaska (3)

Arkansas (6)

Florida (29)

Idaho (4)

Indiana (11)

Iowa (6)

Kansas (6)

Kentucky (8)

Louisiana (8)

Maine (1)*

Mississippi (6)

Missouri (10)

Montana (3)

Nebraska (4)*

North Carolina (15)

North Dakota (3)

Ohio (18)

Oklahoma (7)

South Carolina (9)

South Dakota (3)

Tennessee (11)

Texas (38)

Utah (6)

West Virginia (5)

Wyoming (3)

BIDEN (306)

Arizona (11)

California (55)

Colorado (9)

Connecticut (7)

Delaware (3)

District of Columbia (3)

Georgia (16)

Hawaii (4)

Illinois (20)

Maine (3)**

Maryland (10)

Massachusetts (11)

Michigan (16)

Minnesota (10)

Nebraska (1)*

Nevada (6)

New Hampshire (4)

New Jersey (14)

New Mexico (5)

New York (29)

Oregon (7)

Pennsylvania (20)

Rhode Island (4)

Vermont (3)

Virginia (13)

Washington (12)

Wisconsin (10)

* Nebraska splits its five electoral votes -- two electors are assigned based on the plurality of votes in the state, and the other three are awarded based on congressional district. Biden took one vote, in the 2nd congressional district.

** Maine has a similar method to Nebraska. Of its four electoral votes, three have been projected for Biden, while the fourth went to Trump.

