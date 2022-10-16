1h ago

add bookmark

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation pledge $1.2 billion to eradicate polio

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to child during an anti-polio campaign in Karachi, Pakistan.
A Pakistani health worker administers polio drops to child during an anti-polio campaign in Karachi, Pakistan.
Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Ima

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation said on Sunday that it will commit $1.2 billion to support efforts to end all forms of polio globally.

Polio is a highly infectious disease spread mainly through contamination by faecal matter, used to kill and paralyse thousands of children annually. While there is no known cure, three injections of the vaccine provide nearly 100% immunity.

Governments and foundations aim to end polio in Pakistan and Afghanistan, the last two countries where the virus continues to circulate.

"The last steps to eradication are by far the toughest. But our foundation remains dedicated to a polio-free future, and we're optimistic that we will see it soon," said Mark Suzman, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which is run by Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates.

READ | Nigeria tasks Africa’s richest man with abolishing malaria

Last month, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Brazil, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Peru are at very high risk for the reintroduction of polio.

New York state is accelerating efforts to vaccinate residents after the virus was detected in wastewater samples.

Cases were also detected in London and Jerusalem.

In March, a senior World Health Organization official said that the world is at a 'dangerous moment' in the fight against diseases like polio, after an outbreak in Malawi.

The announcement came ahead of a key pledging moment that will be co-hosted by Germany and the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) on 18 Octpber.

The Gates Foundation is part of the GPEI, a major project between governments and international organisations. The foundation has contributed nearly $5 billion to GPEI.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bill & melinda gates foundationhealthpolio
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2185 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
44% - 5662 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 130 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
38% - 4809 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.36
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,643.89
0.0%
Silver
18.27
0.0%
Palladium
1,994.00
0.0%
Platinum
900.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
57,845
-0.2%
All Share
64,271
-0.2%
Resource 10
59,947
-2.0%
Industrial 25
77,994
+0.6%
Financial 15
14,173
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo