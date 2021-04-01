52m ago

add bookmark

Black advisor to Boris Johnson quits amid race report outcry

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Matt Dunham/Getty Images
  • Samuel Kasuma, the most senior black advisor to Boris Johnson will leave his post in May.
  • He was a special advisor for civil society and communities.
  • Kasumu had been talked out of resigning by ministers in February, after he complained of "unbearable" tension within Downing Street.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's most senior black advisor has quit, Downing Street said on Thursday, a day after a government-commissioned report provoked outrage by saying that structural racism does not exist in Britain.

Samuel Kasumu will leave his post as Downing Street special advisor for civil society and communities in May, a Number 10 spokesperson said.

Kasumu submitted his resignation last week and informed colleagues on Wednesday morning, according to Politico, just as the controversial report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) was released.

Kasumu had been talked out of resigning by ministers in February, after he complained of "unbearable" tension within Downing Street and said Johnson's Conservative Party was pursuing "a politics steeped in division", the BBC reported at the time.

He had already planned to step down in May, the government spokesperson said, insisting: "Any suggestion that this decision has been made this week or that this is linked to the CRED report is completely inaccurate."

Johnson told reporters that Kasumu had "done some great stuff" on encouraging more people from ethnic minorities to take up vaccinations against Covid-19.

The pandemic's disproportionate impact on ethnic minorities was among the areas downplayed in the new government report, which said that while prejudice persists in Britain, the country is not "institutionally racist".

Glorifying slavery? 

The commission was created by Johnson following last year's Black Lives Matter protests, which included the toppling of an English slave trader's statue in the western city of Bristol.

It concluded that many of Britain's young BLM demonstrators were misguided, and that the country could be regarded "as a model for other white-majority countries".

The 264-page report made 24 recommendations, notably on building trust between police and minority groups, on extending the school day in deprived areas, and on tackling racist abuse on social media platforms.

"There is a new story about the Caribbean experience which speaks to the slave period not only being about profit and suffering but how culturally, African people transformed themselves into a re-modelled African/Britain," it added.

The report was met with incredulity by many campaigners for racial equality and opposition lawmakers, who noted wide disparities in the experience of British minorities in policing, health, education and employment.

The assertion about slavery drew particular scorn.

"The only good narrative about the enslavement of Africans is that we survived," Simon Woolley, the former head of Downing Street's race disparity unit, told The Times newspaper.

Marsha de Cordova, equalities spokeswoman for the opposition Labour party, said Kasumu's exit spoke volumes despite the government's denials that it was linked to the report.

"Their divisive report appears to glorify slavery and suggests that institutional racism does not exist despite the evidence to the contrary," she said.

"It is no wonder they are losing the expertise from their team."

Johnson welcomed the report, and said its findings would be examined to inform government policy.

"There are very serious issues that our society faces to do with racism that we need to address. We've got to do more to fix it," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonuk
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you choose to continue working from home after the coronavirus lockdown if given the option?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's much better for me
40% - 4638 votes
No ways! I can't wait to get back to the office
12% - 1385 votes
A mixture of both would suit me best
49% - 5709 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.65
(-0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.27
(-0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.24
(-0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.15
(-0.7)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.7)
Gold
1,728.42
(+1.2)
Silver
24.77
(+1.5)
Platinum
1,214.00
(+2.3)
Brent Crude
62.74
(-2.2)
Palladium
2,666.00
(+1.6)
All Share
67,236
(+1.1)
Top 40
61,590
(+1.2)
Financial 15
12,166
(-0.8)
Industrial 25
89,425
(+2.3)
Resource 10
66,915
(+0.4)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth

30 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Former gang member uses music to turn his life around, inspire youth
FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch

26 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UK athlete on drive to provide sanitary pads for girls in Stellenbosch
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee

25 Mar

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Shark attack survivor is raising funds for 8-year-old amputee
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo