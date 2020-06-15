1h ago

add bookmark

Black Americans die at higher rate when police use Tasers

A protester kneels in front of military police near the White House to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY, AFP)
A protester kneels in front of military police near the White House to protest the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, on June 3, 2020 in Washington, DC. (OLIVIER DOULIERY, AFP)
OLIVIER DOULIERY, AFP
  • An analysis reveals that police in the US are using a weapon that has the potential to kill, as they confront protesters 
  • Black people make up a disproportionate share of those who die
  • African Americans make up 14% of the US population

As police confront protesters across the United States, some are using a weapon that has the potential to kill: The Taser.

When those encounters have turned fatal, Black people make up a disproportionate share of those who die, according to a Reuters analysis.

More:

Reuters documented 1,081 cases through the end of 2018 in which people died after being shocked by police with a Taser, the vast majority of them after 2000. At least 32 percent of those who died were Black, and at least 29 percent were white.

African Americans make up 14 percent of the US population, and non-Hispanic whites, 60 percent.

"These racial disparities in Taser deaths are horrifying but unsurprising," said Carl Takei, a senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union. "Police violence is a leading cause of death for black people in America, in large part because over-policing of black and brown communities results in unnecessary police contacts and unnecessary use of force."

Rayshard Brooks

In 13 percent of the deaths identified in police reports, autopsies or other records, as involving people of Hispanic ethnicity, Reuters was unable to document race. The race of the person who died was also unknown in the remaining 26 percent of the cases.

The deaths illustrate a challenge for US law enforcement at a time when protests over police killings have thrown a spotlight on their tactics.

Tasers, which deliver a pulsed electrical current meant to give police several seconds to restrain a subject, have been nearly universally embraced since the early 2000s as a less-lethal alternative to firearms. About 94 percent of the US's roughly 18,000 police agencies now issue Tasers.

Tasers drew fresh attention over the weekend after the Friday night death of Rayshard Brooks. A police officer shot the 27-year-old with his handgun after Brooks ran away with an officer's Taser and pointed it at police following a scuffle, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said.

A lawyer for the Brooks family, L Chris Stewart, said Brooks's wielding of the Taser did not justify his shooting, noting that police routinely argue in court that the devices are non-lethal weapons.

But in 2017, Reuters identified more than a thousand cases since 2000 in which people died after being shocked by police with the weapons, typically in combination with other forms of force.

Most independent researchers who have studied Tasers say deaths are rare when they are used properly. But the Reuters investigation found that many police officers are not trained properly on the risks, and the weapons are often misused.

Tasers fire a pair of barbed darts that deliver a paralyzing electrical charge or can be pressed directly against the body - the "drive stun" mode - causing intense pain.

Recent incidents

On May 30, during nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, two college students, Taniyah Pilgrim, 20, and Messiah Young, 22, had gone out to get food and were stuck in traffic due to the demonstrations in Atlanta.

In a confrontation with police caught on bodycam video, one officer repeatedly struck the driver's side window with a baton as a second officer stunned Pilgrim with a Taser. A third officer used a Taser on Young, as the police dragged the Black students out of the car. Young was treated in the hospital and required stitches.

Video footage of the officers shocking them drew criticism around the country. Former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields apologised at a news conference the next day.

"How we behaved as an agency, as individuals was unacceptable," she said. Shields resigned on Saturday after the Brooks killing.

'A dangerous weapon'

After the May 30 incident, one officer wrote in a police report that he used his Taser because he was unsure whether the students were armed.

The Taser's manufacturer, Axon Enterprise Inc, warns in guidelines distributed to police departments that the weapon should not be used on people who are driving or restrained. And law enforcement experts say Tasers generally should not be used on anyone who is already immobilised, such as in a car.

Six police officers involved in the incident - five of them Black, one white - were charged for using excessive force. Four have been fired. Two have sued the mayor and police chief seeking their jobs back. A Lawyer representing the two officers says he believes the firings were politically motivated.

"The question police should be asking is not: 'Can I use the Taser?' but 'Should I?'" said Michael Leonesio, a retired police officer who ran the Oakland Police Department's Taser program and has served as an expert witness in wrongful death lawsuits against Axon. "This is a dangerous weapon," Leonesio said. "The more it's used, the more people are going to die."

Axon says its weapons are not risk-free but are safer than batons, fists, tackles and impact munitions.

"Any loss of life is a tragedy regardless of the circumstance, which is why we remain committed to developing technology and training to protect both officers and the community," the company said in an email to Reuters.

Related Links
Another police killing of a black man stokes US tension, debate
Rayshard Brooks death: Atlanta police chief resigns after officer kills black man during arrest
Have nationwide protests led to a spike in US coronavirus cases?
Lottery
1 person bags R161k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Now that golf courses have reopened around the country, did you play this weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I did
25% - 487 votes
No, my course isn’t open yet
6% - 117 votes
No, I'm still not risking it
25% - 490 votes
No, but plan to do so soon
44% - 863 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.22
(-0.30)
ZAR/GBP
21.63
(-0.72)
ZAR/EUR
19.43
(-0.59)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(-0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.32)
Gold
1719.08
(-0.74)
Silver
17.27
(-1.08)
Platinum
817.00
(+1.93)
Brent Crude
38.84
(0.00)
Palladium
1922.00
(+1.36)
All Share
52270.20
(-2.55)
Top 40
47919.52
(-2.70)
Financial 15
10469.69
(-2.83)
Industrial 25
71618.76
(-2.35)
Resource 10
47848.10
(-3.12)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20164.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo