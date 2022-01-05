1h ago

Black Lives Matter protesters acquitted over pulling down statue of slave trader Edward Colston

Three men and a woman were cleared on Wednesday of causing criminal damage for helping to pull down a statue of a 17th century slave trade magnate and throw it into Bristol harbour in southwest England during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

The bronze statue of Edward Colston, which had long been a source of division in the British city, was hauled down during an anti-racism demonstration, one of the many that swept the globe in the wake of the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The incident led to other memorials of figures linked to the slave trade being taken down in Britain or prompting discussions about their future, while government ministers said the action amounted to the censoring of history.

Not guilty

Four protesters involved, Rhian Graham, Milo Ponsford, Jake Skuse and Sage Willoughby, all in their 20s or 30s, were found not guilty by a jury of criminal damage following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.

They had argued the statue, erected in 1895, memorialised a man who prospered from the slave trade, caused offence to people in the city and had not been removed despite repeated campaigns.

Prosecutors said the case was about the rule of law and not politics, and that it was not Colston nor his slave links which were on trial.

Colston has long been a subject of heated debate in Bristol, where he donated lavishly to charitable causes, using the fortune he made investing in the slave-trading Royal African Company.

Years of calls by anti-racism campaigners for his statue to be removed had met with fierce local resistance, until protesters took matters into their own hands.

After a few days at the bottom of the harbour, the statue was retrieved by city authorities and put into storage. It has since been exhibited in a museum in the city while its long-term future is considered.

