40m ago

add bookmark

Black man shot in back of head by Michigan police, independent autopsy says

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Protesters demonstrate against the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya on April 13. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/AFP)
Protesters demonstrate against the police shooting of Patrick Lyoya on April 13. (Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/AFP)

Patrick Lyoya, a black man who was killed by a Grand Rapids, Michigan police officer during a traffic stop earlier this month was shot in the back of the head, a forensic pathologist who performed an independent autopsy said on Tuesday.

During a news conference in Detroit, forensic pathologist Werner Spitz and attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya said the autopsy found the 26-year-old was shot once and that the police officer held his gun to the back of the his head.

"That is now scientific evidence of this tragic killing where his family believes was an execution," said civil rights attorney Ben Crump during the news conference.

The death of Lyoya, a Congolese refugee, has outraged members of his family and touched off protests in Grand Rapids by activists who say it represents the latest example of police violence against young black men.


Lyoya's family is demanding that authorities dismiss the officer who shot him from the force and file criminal charges against him.

Grand Rapids police officials have placed the officer, who has not been named publicly, on administrative leave, and have asked the Michigan State Police to investigate the shooting.

Kent County Chief Medical Examiner Stephen Cohle said in a statement that he performed an autopsy on the day of the incident and prepared a death certificate with the cause and manner of death.

He also said toxicology and tissue results were pending and may take 60 days to be completed and that the full autopsy report will not be made public until the Michigan State Police concludes its investigation.

"We have to investigate whether this was a class 'driving while black' case," Crump said, noting that the officer was traveling in the opposite direction of Lyoya before the stop.

Last week, police released videos of the incident taken from the dashboard of the officer's squad car, from his body-worn camera and from a neighbour's surveillance camera.


They show Lyoya stepping out of the car on a rainy street, seemingly confused and asking "what did I do?" as the policeman repeatedly asks for a driver's license and orders him to get back inside the vehicle.

Lyoya appears to be complying, but then closes the driver-side door and attempts to walk away, resisting the officers attempts to handcuff him.

Following a short foot chase, the two men grapple on the lawn, at one point fighting over the officer's stun gun, before Lyoya is shot.

The incident began after the officer stopped Lyoya over suspicions involving his license plate.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
us
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 7315 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.96
-2.0%
Rand - Pound
19.46
-2.0%
Rand - Euro
16.15
-2.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
-2.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,958.14
-1.1%
Silver
25.30
-2.2%
Palladium
2,392.50
-2.2%
Platinum
991.00
-2.4%
Brent Crude
113.16
+1.3%
Top 40
66,867
+0.6%
All Share
73,830
+0.6%
Resource 10
82,910
+0.6%
Industrial 25
79,144
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,555
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best

9h ago

WATCH | 'Dancing is life': Local choreographer from Lavender Hill crowned SA's best
Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper

16 Apr

Bo-Kaap Boeka Collective helps nourish friendship and kindness with giant supper
SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream

14 Apr

SA's Aqil Alibhai, 15, on racing Ginetta Cars in Europe and his F1 dream
Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media...

12 Apr

Crystal is the lady with the bendy face and she’s so successful on social media she’s now doing it full time.
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo