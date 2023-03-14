4m ago

Share

Black Sea grain deal with Ukraine extended for 60 days, Russian officials say

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Ukraine-Russia grain deal has been extended.
The Ukraine-Russia grain deal has been extended.
Ali Atmaca/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • The Black Sea Grain deal between Ukraine and Russia has been renewed for 60 days. 
  • This was according to Russian officials. 
  • However, Kyiv says it will stick to a 120-day deal extension. 

A Russian official said a landmark deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through its Black Sea ports has been extended for 60 days, though Kyiv said it would stick to a 120-day extension and Turkey said talks were ongoing.

Since Russia and Ukraine signed the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in Turkey on July 22, millions of tons of grain and other food products have been exported from Ukrainian ports.

Russia on Monday suggested allowing the deal to be renewed, but for half the term of the previous renewal, while the United Nations pledged to do everything possible to ensure the agreement's integrity remained intact.

"Indeed, the deal has been extended - it has been agreed that it has been extended for 60 days," the TASS news agency cited Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Tuesday.

RIA news agency also quoted Grushko as saying the deal had been extended. According to RIA, Grushko cited another deputy foreign minister, Sergei Vershinin, confirming the extension.

United Nations officials gave no immediate comment on the extension.

READ | ICC expected to launch war crimes cases against Russians over Ukraine - report

It was not immediately clear how the deal could be extended for half of the previous renewal. Turkey said talks continued, while Ukraine said it will stick to the terms of the previously agreed deal.

"We will follow the agreement strictly," a senior Ukrainian government official told Reuters. The official declined to be identified.

In a statement that said talks were ongoing, the Turkish defence ministry cited Russia as agreeing to back a 60-day extension to the deal, brokered between Moscow and Kyiv in July by Turkey and the United Nations.

Russia has said that, although the West has not explicitly targeted the country's agricultural exports, sanctions on its payments, logistics and insurance industries have created a barrier to the export of its grains and fertilisers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainewargraintrade
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you rather pay per channel for TV content or stick to streaming services?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Streaming is more value for money
48% - 2914 votes
There are certain things only pay-TV can deliver
9% - 526 votes
Wouldn’t mind a combination of both
25% - 1504 votes
I’m not buying into binge-watch culture
18% - 1068 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Please call me: What stolen evidence could tell us about Babita Deokaran’s murder

13 Mar

LISTEN | Please call me: What stolen evidence could tell us about Babita Deokaran’s murder
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.30
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.26
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.60
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.18
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
985.68
-0.6%
Palladium
1,444.45
-1.9%
Gold
1,902.70
-0.6%
Silver
21.57
-1.1%
Brent Crude
80.77
-2.5%
Top 40
69,157
-0.8%
All Share
74,790
-0.9%
Resource 10
64,626
-2.3%
Industrial 25
100,291
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,588
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby...

6h ago

Keys to new homes in Gatesville handed over to families who used to live in nearby informal settlement
Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music

6h ago

Genesis Community Arts Project in Cape Town aims to uplift children through music
WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle...

7h ago

WATCH | Pro-cyclist teams up with girls cycling club to promote the sport in Cycle Tour
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses

09 Mar

Transformation: Building on the shoulders of existing businesses
Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours

09 Mar

Q&A with Zesande: Meet the world's first Virtual Influencer to live life in 24 hours
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

07 Mar

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo