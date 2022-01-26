1h ago

Blast in Greek capital damages buildings and leads to fire, injuring one person

Central Athens was rocked by an explosion that damaged several buildings and led to a fire.
ATHENS – One person was injured and several buildings were damaged by an explosion in central Athens that led to a fire early on Wednesday, officials and witnesses said.

One person has suffered burns and has been transferred to hospital, the head of workers at the National Centre for Emergency Care, Giorgos Mathiopoulos, told Skai TV.

It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire, a fire brigade official said.

"We have a fire, there was a blast before that," said a fire brigade commander at the scene.

A fire brigade official told Skai TV:

We don't know what caused it yet, there is extended material damage, and a fire started.


