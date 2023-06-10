Blast in Turkey explosives factory kills 5

1h ago

A blast at a Turkey military explosives factory killed five people.
A blast at a Turkey military explosives factory killed five people on Saturday, a regional governor said.

"According to preliminary information, a chemical reaction caused an explosion around 08:45 (0545 GMT) in the dynamite preparation department. Unfortunately, five employees were killed," Vasip Sahin, governor of the Ankara province, told reporters at the factory.

The bodies of all the victims have been recovered from the rubble and prosecutors have opened an investigation into the accident.

The factory is in the Elmadag region, some 40 kilometres east of the capital Ankara, and is part of Turkey's defence ministry.


