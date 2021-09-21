7m ago

add bookmark

Bodies of 7 migrants and child found off Spain coast

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Seven bodies have been found off Spain coast.
Seven bodies have been found off Spain coast.
Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

The bodies of eight migrants, including three women and a child, have washed up on the shores of southern Spain over the past two days, local authorities said Tuesday.

"Between Sunday and Tuesday morning, eight bodies were found along the shore... who came from one or more boats," the Almeria authorities said, indicating they were found along a 20-kilometre stretch of coastline.

The Guardia Civil police were investigating, they added.

The boats had likely set off from Morocco or Algeria, a journey of at last 200 kilometres across the western Mediterranean, in the hope of reaching Europe.

ALSO READ | Lava shoots up from volcano on La Palma in Spanish Canary Islands

So far this year, a total of 10 701 migrants have managed to reach the southern coast of mainland Spain or the Balearic Islands by sea, an increase of 1 680 on the same period last year, according to interior ministry figures up to 14 September.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says at least 238 have died en route since the start of the year.

Separately, a total of 11 060 migrants have managed to reach Spain's Atlantic Canary Islands from the coast of west Africa, more than double the 5 090 who arrived in the same period last year.

According to Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish NGO that monitors SOS calls from migrants at sea, more than 2 000 people have died or gone missing on the Atlantic route this year, which is known for being extremely dangerous.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spain
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With the Springboks losing their last two matches against Australia, how concerned are you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Very concerned! Something is not right ...
58% - 2913 votes
I'm not worried. Every team has a bad game. The Boks will bounce back.
18% - 876 votes
It's too early to tell. Let's see how they go against the All Blacks.
24% - 1193 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.83
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.27
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.40
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,774.89
+0.6%
Silver
22.55
+1.3%
Palladium
1,918.05
+1.5%
Platinum
961.50
+5.1%
Brent-ruolie
73.92
-1.9%
Top 40
56,086
+1.5%
All Share
62,362
+1.5%
Resource 10
55,821
+1.3%
Industrial 25
80,767
+2.0%
Financial 15
13,883
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

7h ago

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo