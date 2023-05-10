9m ago

Share

Body found in New Zealand caves where teen went missing

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Abbey Caves, Whangarei, Northlands Region of North Island, New Zealand
Abbey Caves, Whangarei, Northlands Region of North Island, New Zealand
Matthew Williams-Ellis

New Zealand police said on Wednesday they had found a body in the caves where a high school student went missing on a school trip a day earlier, with local media reporting a flash flood had washed through and swept away the teenager.

One student went missing at the Abbey Caves near Whangarei on the upper North Island after a group of 15 high school students and two adults got into difficulty amid a heavy rain storm. The remaining 16 are accounted for.

Police said in a statement that searchers had located and recovered a body late on Tuesday evening, but formal identification has yet to take place.

"We acknowledge this event has been very distressing for the school and wider community, and that there are a number of questions the public will have," police said.

The accident happened as heavy rain swept across the upper North Island causing flooding and closing schools and roads.

READ | Heavy rains forecast for cyclone-hit areas of New Zealand

Auckland, New Zealand's largest city, remains under a state of emergency but at an Auckland Emergency Management briefing Wednesday Rachel Kelleher said most roads were now open and public transport was operating.

Council teams will be out assessing damage to building Wednesday, she added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new zealandrescueflood
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 738 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
17% - 834 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 3231 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.73
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.67
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.55
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.67
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,106.22
+3.6%
Palladium
1,565.47
+1.4%
Gold
2,032.00
-0.1%
Silver
25.62
+0.1%
Brent Crude
77.44
+0.6%
Top 40
72,233
0.0%
All Share
77,777
0.0%
Resource 10
70,977
0.0%
Industrial 25
104,245
0.0%
Financial 15
15,431
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

4h ago

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo