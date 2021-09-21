1h ago

add bookmark

Bolsonaro tells UN he rejects vaccine passports

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Jair Bolsonaro
President Jair Bolsonaro
Getty Images/Gallo Images
  • Coronavirus has killed more than 590 000 people in Brazil.
  • President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been criticised for his handling of the pandemic said he would be the last to get vaccinated in Brazil.
  • The country has distributed more than 260 million doses, with more than 140 million Brazilians having received at least a first dose.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his government was against health passports but backed drives to vaccinate against Covid-19.

"We support the vaccination efforts," said Bolsonaro, widely criticised for his handling of the pandemic in Brazil where the coronavirus has killed more than 590 000 people.

"However, my administration has not supported a vaccine or health passport or any other vaccine-related obligation," he said in New York.

Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak at the high-level meet - tradition dictates that Brazil goes first - after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres opened the debate with an address of his own.

Bolsonaro has said he would be the "last Brazilian" to get vaccinated but told delegates that Brazil's inoculation program was moving swiftly.

He reported that his government had distributed more than 260 million doses, with more than 140 million Brazilians - almost 90 percent of the adult population - having received at least a first dose.

ALSO READ | Brazil's Bolsonaro warns virus vaccine can turn people into 'crocodiles'

Bolsonaro added that 80 percent of Brazil's indigenous population is fully vaccinated.

He said:

By November this year, all citizens who have chosen to be vaccinated in Brazil will be duly covered.

The far-right leader has sparked controversy by advocating unproven treatments against Covid-19, which he contracted last year.

"Since the pandemic started we have supported doctor's professional autonomy in the quest for early treatment measures in line with recommendations issued by the Brazilian Federal Council of Medicine," he told delegates.

Bolsonaro defied guidance to only attend the assembly if vaccinated.

He does not meet New York's vaccine mandate for many indoor activities, including eating, and ate a slice of pizza outdoors for his dinner on Sunday.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jair bolsonarocoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With the Springboks losing their last two matches against Australia, how concerned are you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Very concerned! Something is not right ...
58% - 2932 votes
I'm not worried. Every team has a bad game. The Boks will bounce back.
18% - 883 votes
It's too early to tell. Let's see how they go against the All Blacks.
24% - 1204 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.84
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.28
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.41
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.74
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.0%
Gold
1,774.35
+0.6%
Silver
22.49
+1.0%
Palladium
1,906.50
+0.9%
Platinum
958.50
+4.8%
Brent Crude
73.92
-1.9%
Top 40
56,086
+1.5%
All Share
62,362
+1.5%
Resource 10
55,821
+1.3%
Industrial 25
80,767
+2.0%
Financial 15
13,883
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

9h ago

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert

15 Sep

PICS | Tugging at heart strings: Western Cape healthcare workers thanked with concert
Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces

15 Sep

Coining it: this Mpumalanga woman covered her floor with 50 000 5c pieces
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo