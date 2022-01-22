1h ago

add bookmark

Bomb on bus kills 7 in western Afghan city - officials

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A bomb blast on a minibus killed at least seven people. (Getty Images)
A bomb blast on a minibus killed at least seven people. (Getty Images)

A bomb blast on a minibus killed at least seven people in an area inhabited by the minority Shiite community in the western Afghan city of Herat on Saturday, officials said.

The sticky bomb was attached to the fuel tank of the bus, and left nine other people wounded.

"Four women were among the seven killed," the head of Herat's provincial hospital, Arif Jalali told AFP.

The blast was confirmed by Herat's intelligence office.

"Initial reports indicate it was a sticky bomb attached to the fuel tank of the passenger vehicle," said Sabit Harwi, a spokesman for the office.

Herat provincial police and the department of culture also confirmed the bomb blast. No group has so far claimed the attack.

READ | Mortar shell explosion kills 9 children in eastern Afghanistan

Security in Afghanistan has vastly improved since a two-decade long insurgency by the Taliban ended with the hardline Islamist group's capture of the capital Kabul in August.

However, several attacks are reported each week throughout the country, including some claimed by the regional chapter of the Islamic State group.

IS has regularly targeted the country's Shiite Hazara community with deadly attacks, and the area where Saturday's blast occurred near a bus station is also inhabited by the community.

Herat is the country's third-biggest city, close to the border with Iran, but had remained relatively peaceful in recent months.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afghanistan
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 134 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 256 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.10
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.46
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,834.71
0.0%
Silver
24.29
0.0%
Palladium
2,111.50
0.0%
Platinum
1,034.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
87.89
-0.6%
Top 40
68,186
-2.1%
All Share
74,835
-1.9%
Resource 10
74,924
-3.0%
Industrial 25
94,147
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,076
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo