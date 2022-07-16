51m ago

Bomb scare at San Francisco airport sparks evacuation

Travellers walk with their luggage at San Francisco International Airport on July 01, 2022 in San Francisco, California.
A bomb scare at San Francisco airport sparked an evacuation of the international terminal on Friday, local police said.

Officers received a bomb threat and found a "suspicious package," the media relations team of the San Francisco Police Department wrote on Twitter.

"Int'l (terminal) evacuated, EOD Unit investigating. We will provide live updates as the investigation continues. Expect delays as this may interrupt current airport operations."

"Due to ongoing police activity the Int'l Terminal is being evacuated," airport officials wrote on Twitter.

"Please avoid the International Terminal until further notice."

The airport, which handled more than 3 million passengers in 2020 according to its own most up-to-date figures, added that pick-up and drop-off were only available at its domestic terminals.



