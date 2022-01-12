1h ago

add bookmark

Boris Johnson apologises for attending party during lockdown in May 2020

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Boris Johnson.
Boris Johnson.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised for attending a lockdown party at his residence.
  • He admitted that he attended the party in May 2020, during the time Covid-19 rules limited gatherings.
  • There have been calls for Johnson's resignation.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered his "heartfelt apologies" on Wednesday for attending a "bring your own booze" gathering at his official residence during the country's first coronavirus lockdown as opponents said he must resign.

Johnson admitted for the first time that he had attended the party at 10 Downing Street on 20 May 2020, when Covid-19 rules limited social gatherings to a bare minimum, and said he understood the anger the revelations had caused.

"I know the rage they feel with me over the government I lead when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules," an ashen-faced Johnson told parliament.

Johnson, who won a landslide 2019 election victory on a promise to secure Britain's exit from the European Union, said he regretted his action and had thought the gathering was a work event - drawing jeers from opposition lawmakers.

"I went into that garden just after six on the 20th of May 2020 to thank groups of staff before going back into my office 25 minutes later to continue working," he said. "With hindsight, I should have sent everyone back inside."

Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said Johnson must now resign and that the public thought him a liar.

"The party's over, prime minister," Starmer told him.

"After months of deceit and deception, the pathetic spectacle of a man who has run out of road. His defence that he didn't realise he was at a party is so ridiculous that is actually offensive to the British public."

Over

Anger has grown since ITV News reported Johnson and partner Carrie mingled with about 40 staff in the Downing Street garden after his Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds sent an email invitation asking attendees to "bring your own booze".

Numerous people, including some lawmakers, have described how the rules kept them from the bedsides of dying loved ones last May in contrast to the events in Downing Street.

Some of Johnson's own Conservative members of parliament (MPs) have said how he responded on Wednesday to the growing furore would determine his future.

"His survival is in the balance at the moment," said one senior Conservative MP, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Two snap opinion polls on Tuesday showed well over half of respondents thought Johnson should resign.

But while parliament resounded with demands for his head, Johnson's biographer Andrew Gimson said he was unlikely to quit unless forced out by his parliamentary colleagues.

"He will be looking for a way through this. He is not the resigning type," Gimson said.

When details of the gathering first emerged, Johnson said he could not comment until a senior government official, Sue Gray, concludes an internal investigation into other allegations that he and his officials held rule-breaking parties.

In response to the calls for his resignation, he again deferred to Gray's investigation.

"I cannot anticipate the conclusions of the current inquiry, I have learned enough to know that there were things we simply did not get right. And I must take responsibility," he said.

Just two years after Johnson's election triumph, and less than six after he led the Brexit campaign to victory in 2016's EU referendum, speculation about his leadership is now rife.

There are mutterings that Conservative MPs, who can trigger a leadership challenge if 54 of the 360 in parliament write letters of no confidence, are sharpening their knives.

Last month, the Conservatives lost a parliamentary seat they had held for almost 200 years while the party's comfortable lead over Labour in opinion polls has also evaporated.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonukcoronavirus
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.34
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.01
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.54
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.16
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,824.98
+0.2%
Silver
23.13
+1.5%
Palladium
1,910.50
-0.9%
Platinum
985.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
83.72
+3.3%
Top 40
69,207
+2.8%
All Share
75,885
+2.6%
Resource 10
75,761
+4.5%
Industrial 25
95,303
+2.1%
Financial 15
15,464
+0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo