7m ago

add bookmark

Boris Johnson has unpaid debt of about R10 500, court records show

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in the weekly "Clap for Our Carers" event in Downing Street on May 28, 2020 in London, United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in the weekly "Clap for Our Carers" event in Downing Street on May 28, 2020 in London, United Kingdom
Getty

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, whose personal finances have come under the spotlight over the renovation of his Downing Street apartment, has an unpaid debt of 535 pounds (about R10 500) court records showed on Wednesday.

The court judgement seen by Reuters did not name the other party in the case, but listed Boris Johnson and the address of his 10 Downing Street office.

The record was dated 26 October 2020, and listed as 'Unsatisfied' meaning it was wholly or partly unpaid. It was first reported in the Private Eye magazine.

A spokesperson for Johnson said his Downing Street office was "looking into this issue".

"I can confirm it is nothing to do with the refurbishment of the Downing Street estate where all such bills have been duly paid either by the government or by the prime minister personally," he said.

When asked whether there should be concerns over Johnson's finances, the prime minister's press secretary said: "You should not be concerned, no."

Johnson's finances have been the subject of extensive scrutiny in recent weeks, with electoral authorities investigating the funding of a refurbishment of his flat, and parliament investigating the declaration he made relating to a donor-funded foreign trip.

A county court judgement is issued when someone submits a claim and judges decide the money needs to be paid. The register of these judgements is used by banks and other financial institutions to determine an individual's credit rating. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonukcourts
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 5739 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
45% - 5264 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 601 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
Rand - Dollar
14.02
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,837.78
+0.0%
Silver
27.58
-0.1%
Palladium
2,930.84
-0.3%
Platinum
1,243.12
+0.3%
Brent Crude
68.55
+0.3%
Top 40
61,670
+0.6%
All Share
67,580
+0.5%
Resource 10
71,069
+0.6%
Industrial 25
84,887
+0.8%
Financial 15
12,573
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo