1h ago

add bookmark

Boris Johnson jeered on arrival at Platinum Jubilee service

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was greeted with a chorus of boos and jeers as he arrived at a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday, in a public reflection of the growing pressure on his leadership.

Climbing the steps of St Paul's Cathedral towards leading members of the country's church and military, Johnson and his wife Carrie smiled and walked on as audible boos rang out from some among the thousands of royal fans lining the streets.

Others in the crowd then clapped and cheered.

Johnson has faced widespread calls from opposition politicians, and some in his own party, to resign over a "partygate" scandal that revealed both he and Downing Street officials broke stringent laws that his government made during the pandemic.

EXPLAINER | Partygate: How could disgruntled MPs oust Johnson?

Johnson swept to power in 2019 on a promise to complete Britain's exit from the European Union, winning over voters from across the political spectrum who were attracted to his irreverent and often chaotic style of governing.

But a cost of living crisis and revelations over his conduct during the pandemic have sent his personal popularity plummeting in opinion polls, and a growing number of lawmakers in his own party have called for Johnson to quit.

The hostile reaction on Friday, from a crowd hoping to see members of the royal family and celebrate a national occasion, may send alarm through Johnson's party, amid speculation that he might face a leadership challenge soon.

It had echoes of an occasion in 2012 when then-finance minister George Osborne was roundly booed by thousands of spectators at the Paralympic Games in London, a clip that was replayed throughout his career.

The Service of Thanksgiving was being held on the second day of the four-day Platinum Jubilee national celebration.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonqueen elezabeth iiuk
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 5766 votes
No
53% - 6403 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.49
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.40
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.61
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.20
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.3%
Gold
1,859.57
-0.5%
Silver
22.07
-1.1%
Palladium
2,010.02
-2.2%
Platinum
1,026.64
+0.1%
Brent Crude
117.61
+1.1%
Top 40
64,313
-0.2%
All Share
70,939
-0.1%
Resource 10
75,808
-1.9%
Industrial 25
77,461
+0.4%
Financial 15
16,456
+1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo