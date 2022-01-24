Boris Johnson orders inquiry into discrimination against lawmaker sacked due to 'Muslimness'

Nusrat Ghani claims she lost her job as junior transport minister in UK's parliament because of her Muslim faith.

Ghani, who was fired from her ministerial job in 2020, says she had been told by a whip that her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue.

Following a July 2020 meeting, Boris Johnson recommended she make a formal complaint to the Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

LONDON – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an inquiry into claims by a lawmaker who said she was fired from a ministerial job in the government partly because her Muslim faith was making colleagues uncomfortable.

Nusrat Ghani, 49, who lost her job as a junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times that she had been told by a "whip" – an enforcer of parliamentary discipline – that her "Muslimness" had been raised as an issue in her sacking.

Downing Street said:

The Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an inquiry into the allegations made by Nusrat Ghani MP.

"As he said at the time, the Prime Minister takes these claims very seriously."

The government's chief whip, Mark Spencer, said he was the person at the centre of Ghani's allegations.

Johnson met Ghani to discuss the "extremely serious" claims in July 2020, a spokesperson from the prime minister's office said on Sunday.



Downing Street said that when the allegations were first made, Johnson recommended she make a formal complaint to the Conservative Campaign Headquarters.

"She did not take up this offer," Downing Street said.

