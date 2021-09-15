1h ago

add bookmark

Boris Johnson reshuffles Cabinet for post-pandemic recovery

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Adrian Dennis / POOL / AFP
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reshuffled his Cabinet.
  • This as he outlined plans for Brexit and dealing with the pandemic.
  • The future of foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is in doubt after the reshuffle.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday readied a fresh cabinet "to build back better from the pandemic" in a reshuffle that cast Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab's future into doubt.

The spotlight, during the reshuffle, was also on Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, who like Raab was notably absent from the government front bench of the House of Commons at Johnson's weekly question and answer session.

The gaffe-prone Williamson was the first minister to indicate he was out of a job, tweeting that it had been a "privilege" to serve in his role since 2019 when Johnson took office on a vow to "get Brexit done".

Now that Britain has formally left the European Union after a years-long divorce, the Conservative government has been battling to tame one of the world's highest per capita death tolls from the pandemic.

Johnson on Tuesday outlined a plan to restore restrictions if needed, to avert fresh crisis for the state-run National Health Service heading into what could be a difficult winter with hospitalisations rising again.

After days of speculation, a Downing Street source confirmed the reshuffle was happening, saying Johnson would "put in place a strong and united team to build back better from the pandemic".

"The PM will be appointing ministers this afternoon with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country," the source added.

Kabul

Raab was on holiday on a Greek island as the government scrambled to evacuate British nationals and Afghan staff as the Taliban advanced and seized power last month.

Trade Secretary Liz Truss, who has brokered a series of deals since Britain's full exit from the EU in January, has been tipped to replace Raab.

Williamson meanwhile has faced a barrage of complaints about his handling of school closures, examination arrangements and university admissions during the coronavirus emergency.

Brexit point man Michael Gove has been suggested as a replacement for Home Secretary Priti Patel, another arch Brexiteer who has been under pressure due to a surge in migrant crossings from France, along with bullying claims.

However, Patel sat alongside Johnson in the Commons on Wednesday, suggesting she may be safe.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak was another flanking the prime minister, having emerged as a Conservative darling during the pandemic.

But Justice Secretary Robert Buckland and Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick confirmed on Twitter that they were on the way out.

"On to the next adventure," Buckland said.

As Johnson met with colleagues in his office inside the Commons, away from the public glare of 10 Downing Street, his official spokesman said the premier understood "the importance of having a diverse cabinet".

But the spokesman would not guarantee that female representation in the ministerial team would be maintained at its current high level.

Political strategist Dominic Cummings, the Brexit mastermind who fell out with Johnson last year, branded the shake-up the "Carrie reshuffle", suggesting that allies of the prime minister's wife will be rewarded.

The Downing Street spokesperson denied this.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
boris johnsonukpolitics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 317 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 440 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 768 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
42% - 1100 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.43
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.97
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.06
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.57
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,793.97
-0.6%
Silver
23.79
-0.3%
Palladium
2,011.48
+1.6%
Platinum
939.20
-0.6%
Brent Crude
73.60
+0.1%
Top 40
58,260
+0.3%
All Share
64,455
+0.2%
Resource 10
61,440
+1.5%
Industrial 25
80,442
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,272
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo