Boris Johnson survives motion of no confidence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won a confidence vote on Monday, seeing off a challenge to his leadership brought by lawmakers within his Conservative Party.

Johnson won the vote 211 to 148, according to Graham Brady, chairman of the party committee that oversaw the ballot.

Conservative MPs on Monday voted on Johnson's future, after calling a no-confidence vote over a string of scandals that have left the party's public standing in tatters.

The beleaguered leader has spent months battling to maintain his grip on power after the "Partygate" controversy saw him become the first serving UK prime minister to have broken the law.

Johnson, 57, won a landslide election victory in December 2019 on a vow to "get Brexit done". He needed the backing of 180 MPs to survive Monday's vote: a majority of one out of the 359 sitting Conservatives.

If he lost, he would have had to step down as party leader but can stay on as prime minister pending an internal leadership election.

If he lost, he would have had to step down as party leader but can stay on as prime minister pending an internal leadership election.

In previous Tory ballots, predecessors Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May both ultimately resigned despite narrowly winning their own votes, deciding that their premierships were terminally damaged.