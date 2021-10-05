1h ago

Boris Johnson's envoy meets Taliban in Afghanistan

Taliban patrol the streets in Kabul.
Taliban patrol the streets in Kabul.
Wali Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's special envoy met Taliban leaders in Afghanistan to discuss the humanitarian crisis and ways to prevent the country from becoming an incubator for militants.

Simon Gass, Johnson's high representative for Afghanistan, met Taliban leaders including Amir Khan Muttaqi, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi, the Foreign Office said.

IN QUOTES | World leaders react to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

They "discussed how the UK could help Afghanistan to address the humanitarian crisis, the importance of preventing the country from becoming an incubator for terrorism, and the need for continued safe passage for those who want to leave the country," the Foreign Office said.

"They also raised the treatment of minorities and the rights of women and girls."

Gass was accompanied by Chargé d'Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, the Taliban's foreign ministry spokesperson, said the meeting "focused on detailed discussions about reviving diplomatic relations between both countries".

He added that Afghanistan's foreign minister wanted Britain to "begin a new chapter of constructive relations".

- Additional reporting by AFP

