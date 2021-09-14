50m ago

add bookmark

Boris Johnson's mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl, dies

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his mother, Charlotte Johnson Wahl.
Twitter: Simon Baynes MP, @baynes_simon
  • The painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's mother, has died at the age of 79.
  • Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's aged 40, died "suddenly and peacefully" at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington on Monday.
  • Boris Johnson said his mother taught him "to believe strongly in the equal importance, the equal dignity, the equal worth of every human being on the planet".

The painter Charlotte Johnson Wahl, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's mother, has died at the age of 79, according to a notice published in The Times on Tuesday.

Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's aged 40, died "suddenly and peacefully" at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, west London, on Monday.

The prime minister, who was referred to in the notice by his first name, Alexander, is the eldest of her four children with Stanley Johnson, whom she met in 1962.

The others are Rachel, a journalist and commentator, Leo, an environmentalist, and Joe, a former Conservative Party lawmaker and minister.

Johnson Wahl was the daughter of lawyer James Fawcett, who was president of the European Commission for Human Rights in the 1970s. She studied English at Oxford University.

After meeting Stanley Johnson, whom she married in 1963, she interrupted her education to travel to the United States, where Boris Johnson was born in 1964.

She then returned to complete her undergraduate degree, before going on to make a living as a portrait painter.

She and Stanley Johnson divorced in 1979. She remarried in 1988, to an American history professor, Nicholas Wahl, and lived in New York until his death in 1996.

Like many British families, the Johnsons were divided by Brexit, despite the prime minister's early upbringing in Brussels, where his father was a former European lawmaker.

Rachel Johnson was pro-EU but Boris Johnson revealed in 2019 that his mother, who stayed out of the limelight during his political ascent, had voted leave.

He said she taught him "to believe strongly in the equal importance, the equal dignity, the equal worth of every human being on the planet".

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
charlotte johnson wahlboris john­sonuk
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you feel was at fault for Verstappen and Hamilton's Italian GP crash?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Verstappen
24% - 767 votes
Hamilton
41% - 1311 votes
They were both at fault
35% - 1097 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast

13 Sep

Inge Lotz murder: People around me believe I'm innocent - Fred van der Vyver on new News24 podcast
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.23
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.73
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
16.81
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.44
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Gold
1,787.62
-0.3%
Silver
23.61
-0.6%
Palladium
2,046.53
-2.1%
Platinum
954.00
-1.1%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.8%
Top 40
58,058
-0.8%
All Share
64,254
-0.6%
Resource 10
60,759
-1.6%
Industrial 25
80,587
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,239
+1.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo