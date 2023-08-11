Bosnian bodybuilder kills ex-wife, two others before committing suicide

An armed man shot dead three people in Bosnia on Friday, including his ex-wife whose murder he posted on social media, before killing himself.

"Three people have been killed and three others wounded. When the fugitive was located by police, he committed suicide," the regional police force in northeastern Bosnia said.

The police said:

He shot his ex-wife with a pistol and then two men - a father and son. He wounded a police officer, another man and a woman.

The shootings occurred in different locations in Gradacec, a town of 40 000 people, where the 35-year-old man came from, police added.



Several local media outlets in the Balkan country said the man - a professional bodybuilder and fitness instructor - had posted a video of himself murdering his ex-wife on social media.



