5m ago

Share

Boy dies after lioness attack in Gaza resort

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A six-year-old died on Monday after being mauled by a caged lioness in a resort in the southern Gaza Strip. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
A six-year-old died on Monday after being mauled by a caged lioness in a resort in the southern Gaza Strip. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

A six-year-old died on Monday after being mauled by a caged lioness in a resort in the southern Gaza Strip, officials in the Palestinian territory said.

The boy climbed a protective fence at the Asda resort in Khan Yunis and reached the animal's cage, police said, resulting in his injury and death.

Eyewitnesses said the boy had squeezed his way through a small hole in the fence and approached the cage, upon which the lioness bit his head, with security forces pulling him away as he bled.

A medical source said the child was taken to a hospital in the city, where he died.

Police said they launched an investigation into the incident and closed the resort, which has another lion as well as a number of birds.

Khan Yunis gained notoriety for hosting what animal welfare charity Four Paws called the "world's worst" zoo.

It opened in 2007 and eventually shut down in 2016 after owners struggled to afford food and many of the animals starved to death.

Some 2.3 million Palestinians live in the Gaza Strip, which has been under a crippling Israeli-led blockade since Islamist group Hamas rose to power in 2007.

Israel and militant groups in Gaza have fought several wars over the past 15 years.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestine
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your take on the South African nationals trapped in conflict-ridden Sudan?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
SA govt is always slow to act
41% - 1826 votes
Rescuers must prioritise safety first
7% - 326 votes
My faith lies in Gift of the Givers
52% - 2306 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop

26 Apr

LISTEN | ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER: André De Ruyter, the apartheid spy and the R50m off-the-books snoop
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile...

26 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Weak erections and dissatisfaction, how to treat erectile dysfunction
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?

19 Apr

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: Is sexting cheating?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.37
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
22.96
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
20.16
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
1,050.36
-1.2%
Palladium
1,451.74
-2.9%
Gold
1,982.31
-0.4%
Silver
25.03
-0.1%
Brent Crude
80.33
+2.6%
Top 40
72,583
0.0%
All Share
78,218
0.0%
Resource 10
69,000
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,037
0.0%
Financial 15
15,695
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

13h ago

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo