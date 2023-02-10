Boy killed as car ploughs into Jerusalem-area bus stop

Two people including a child were killed and several injured when a driver rammed his car into a group of people at a bus stop on the outskirts of Jerusalem on Friday, Israeli emergency services said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the incident as a terrorist attack and ordered security forces to be reinforced.

A volunteer medic with United Hatzalah ambulance service, who gave his name as Ariel Ben-David, told Army Radio: "Everyone was lying out, thrown about, in very bad condition. To our regret, one child did not survive."

Police said the driver had been shot.

The incident occurred during a period of high tension following an attack in which a lone Palestinian gunman shot seven people outside a synagogue last month.

Footage circulated on social media showed a blue car that had crashed into a pole in front of the bus stop in the Ramot area, a part of Jerusalem that was annexed by Israel after the 1967 Middle Eastern war.







