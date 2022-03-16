1h ago

add bookmark

Brazil awards Bolsonaro 'medal of indigenous merit'

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, on February 24, 2021.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in Brasilia, Brazil, on February 24, 2021.
EVARISTO SA/AFP via Getty Images
  • President Jair Bolsonaro and 25 other honourees received the medal of indigenous merit.
  • They received the medal in recognition of their significant service for the well being, protection, and defense of indigenous communities.
  •  Bolsonaro has been accused of trying to force native peoples from their lands.

The Justice Ministry awarded President Jair Bolsonaro Brazil's "medal of indigenous merit" Wednesday, drawing criticism for granting the honour to a leader that indigenous groups accuse of "genocide" and "ecocide."

Justice Minister Anderson Torres awarded the medal to his boss and 25 other honourees "in recognition of their significant altruistic service for the well-being, protection and defense of indigenous communities," said a decree published in the official gazette.

Torres also granted the medal to himself, Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina, Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Gomes and Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto.

The announcement drew sharp criticism from indigenous leaders, many of whom accuse Bolsonaro of trying to force native peoples from their lands, promoting environmental destruction and allowing rampant deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

"Absurd," said Sonia Guajajara, national coordinator of the Association of Brazil's Indigenous Peoples (APIB).

ALSO READ | Torrential rain kills 55 in Brazil tourist town

"As if all the setbacks we're facing weren't enough, this barbaric dis-government has now created another: a medal of merit to Jair Bolsonaro and his allies for their 'significant' services to indigenous peoples," she tweeted.

Her organisation brought a case against Bolsonaro before the International Criminal Court last year for his "anti-indigenous policies," accusing the far-right president of "genocide" and "ecocide."

Indigenous groups have staged massive protests against Bolsonaro since he took office in 2019 over his push to restrict the creation of new indigenous reservations, a surge in deforestation and fires in the Amazon, and his bid to legalize mining on indigenous lands.

Brazil is home to around a million indigenous people, about 0.5 percent of the country's population.

The medal of indigenous merit had in the past traditionally been awarded to academics such as anthropologist Darcy Ribeiro or indigenous leaders such as iconic chief and environmental activist Raoni Matuktire.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jair bolsonarobrazil
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Formula 1 is back this week! Who are you backing?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Team Mercedes
26% - 870 votes
Red Bull all the way
48% - 1595 votes
Neither - I support another team
25% - 843 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.05
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.70
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.49
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,904.03
-0.7%
Silver
24.62
-1.1%
Palladium
2,397.50
-1.4%
Platinum
1,008.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
99.91
-7.0%
Top 40
66,972
+4.0%
All Share
73,484
+3.9%
Resource 10
78,690
+0.8%
Industrial 25
81,686
+6.8%
Financial 15
16,914
+4.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo