1h ago

add bookmark

Brazil election enters runoff as Bolsonaro dashes Lula's hope of quick win

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Brazil's election has entered its second round with former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva leading the polls, and incumbent Jair Bolsonaro a closer than expected second. 
  • 99.9% of electronic votes have been counted, of which Lula has taken 48.4% of votes versus 43.2% for Bolsonaro. 
  • There will be another round of voting on 30 October. 

The second round of Brazil's presidential campaign kicked off Monday after right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro outperformed polling and robbed leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of an outright victory in the first round of voting.

The unexpectedly strong showing by Bolsonaro on Sunday dashed hopes for a quick resolution to the deeply polarised election in the world's fourth-largest democracy.

With 99.9% of electronic votes counted, Lula had taken 48.4% of the votes versus 43.2% for Bolsonaro. As neither got a majority of support, the race goes to a runoff vote on October 30.

The race has proven tighter than most surveys suggested, revitalising Bolsonaro's campaign after he insisted that polls could not be trusted. If he pulls off a comeback, it would break with a wave of victories for leftists across the region in recent years, including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile.

Adding to tensions in Brazil, Bolsonaro has made baseless attacks on the integrity of Brazil's electronic voting system and suggested he may not concede if he loses. On Sunday night, he sounded confident victory was within reach and avoided criticism of the voting system.

READ | 'I can only be optimistic,' says Lula who may clinch Brazil election, final polls show

"I plan to make the right political alliances to win this election," he told journalists, pointing to significant advances his party made in Congress in the general election.

Bolsonaro's right-wing allies won 19 of the 27 seats up from grabs in the Senate, and initial returns suggested a strong showing for his base in the lower house.

The strong showing for Bolsonaro and his allies, which added to pressure on Lula to tack to the centre, led bankers and analysts to expect a boost for Brazilian financial markets on Monday after Sunday's surprising result.

Lula put an optimistic spin on the result, saying he was looking forward to another month on the campaign trail and the chance to debate Bolsonaro head-to-head.

Inside his campaign, however, there was clear frustration that he had fallen short of the narrow majority forecast in some polls, along with weak results in state races outside of his party's traditional north-eastern stronghold.

"There was a clear movement of votes in the southeast, beyond what the surveys and even the campaign managed to detect," a campaign source said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Support for distant third-and fourth-place finishers also fell short of recent surveys, suggesting some of their backers may have shifted to Bolsonaro when it came time to vote.

Centrist Senator Simone Tebet, who got 4% of the votes, and centre-left former lawmaker Ciro Gomes, who got 3%, both said on Sunday night they would announce decisions about endorsements in the coming days.

With the momentum in Bolsonaro's favour, Lula may need all the help he can get.

"Clearly Bolsonarismo was underestimated," said Senator Humberto Costa, a compatriot of Lula's Workers Party.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jair bolsonarobrazilpoliticselection
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
7% - 414 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
82% - 5170 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
11% - 704 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?

17 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Could the Jagersfontein dam tragedy have been prevented?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.99
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.17
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.63
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,663.71
+0.2%
Silver
19.31
+1.4%
Palladium
2,164.50
-0.1%
Platinum
865.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
85.14
-2.4%
Top 40
57,205
-0.3%
All Share
63,542
-0.3%
Resource 10
59,804
-0.7%
Industrial 25
77,172
-0.3%
Financial 15
13,815
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free

27 Sep

Theatre company in Athlone show off their talents to schools for free
'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition

27 Sep

'Now on to number one!': School in Pinelands targets global recognition
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to...

30 Sep

From Australia with Love: Relive Qantas’ first flight from Sydney to Joburg to celebrate 70 years of passenger flights
Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help

30 Sep

Imagine a World Without Waste – Coca-Cola can, and here’s how you can help
Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa

29 Sep

Coca-Cola water stewardship in South Africa
Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children

28 Sep

Feed Mzansi: Chef Linda Mnikathi makes kitchen magic for 110 hungry children
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22269.15) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo