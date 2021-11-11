11 Nov

add bookmark

Brazil investigating two possible cases of mad cow disease in humans

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(iStock)
(iStock)

Brazilian authorities are investigating two possible cases of mad cow disease in humans in Rio de Janeiro state, a municipal health secretary said in a statement on Thursday, raising a red flag for meatpackers that already halted beef exports to China.

On 4 September Brazil confirmed two cases of what it called "atypical" mad cow disease in animals, triggering a suspension of beef exports to China under a standing bilateral agreement.

At the time, Brazil's Agriculture Ministry stressed that the two cases identified in meat plants in the states of Mato Grosso and Minas Gerais had generated spontaneously and were not related to contaminated feed, as in classic mad cow disease.

On Thursday, municipal health authorities in the city of Rio said federal biomedical institute Fiocruz had flagged two cases of "prion disease," which can occur spontaneously in elderly patients or by eating contaminated beef in younger populations.

READ | Two atypical cases of mad cow disease detected in Brazil

The municipal health authorities said the two cases identified in residents of the Rio suburbs had been referred to state health authorities, without giving the patients' ages.

The new cases could further delay a Chinese decision on lifting the Brazilian beef ban, which has stranded dozens of shipments, rerouted many others and weighed on beef exports from Latin America's largest country.

Brazil's Agriculture Ministry, along with major Brazilian beef exporters JBS SA, Minerva SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brazilagriculturehealth
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think the ANC will go below 50% in the 2024 election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they won't be able to recover
85% - 14042 votes
No, they will be able to regain support
15% - 2506 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.35
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.51
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.57
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,861.92
+0.7%
Silver
25.20
+2.4%
Palladium
2,065.00
+1.9%
Platinum
1,088.25
+1.5%
Brent Crude
82.64
-2.5%
Top 40
62,382
+1.4%
All Share
69,132
+1.3%
Resource 10
65,140
+4.3%
Industrial 25
89,627
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,118
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21306.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo