Brazil police to use facial recognition to identify rioters

accreditation
  • Brazil police will use facial recognition to identify rioters. 
  • This comes after some key buildings were stormed on Sunday.
  • But cameras are unreliable and invasive say experts.

Police in Brazil plan on using facial recognition to identify protesters who rampaged through government buildings, escalating state surveillance in a move that has alarmed privacy and human rights experts.

Thousands of protesters vandalised Brazil's Supreme Court, Congress and presidential offices in Brasilia on Sunday, seeking to oust leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who narrowly defeated incumbent Jair Bolsonaro in October's vote.

Police have arrested about 1 000 people, and said on Tuesday they would use biometrics "to identify those responsible for acts of vandalism".

Facial recognition operates in 21 of Brazil's 27 states, be it for monitoring urban transport or tracking school attendance.

Rights groups say their rollout was opaque, with no public consultations or clarity on how the data is used and protected.

While authorities justify the surveillance on security grounds, technology experts worry about privacy violations and the potential for profiling and discrimination, particularly of black and indigenous people.

Since 2019, 90% of people arrested using facial recognition in Brazil were black, according to Panoptico, a project that monitors facial recognition use in Brazil.

"As a tool of mass surveillance, facial recognition is an expedited patchwork solution that demonstrably fails time and time again at meeting the security objectives it purports to enable," said Matt Mahmoudi, a researcher at Amnesty Tech, an arm of Amnesty International that counters digital repression.

"It also erodes fundamental rights. Historically, marginalized communities are at particular risk; as is the privacy of Brazilians at large," he added.

Watch

For residents in Rio de Janeiro's Jacarezinho favela, facial recognition could soon be an everyday hazard.

Already, Jamila worries whenever her 23-year-old son steps out of their modest home, fearing he may be stopped by the police - or encounter something worse.

Her sprawling shantytown in Rio de Janeiro's north, home to about 60 000 mostly Black and poor residents, has endured decades of violence between criminal gangs and the police.

Last year, authorities said they would install nearly two dozen surveillance cameras in the favela, exacerbating Jamila's fears for her son.

"I worry that these cameras will be used against the young men in the favela - many are already frequently targeted by the police on false grounds," said Jamila, 57, who asked that her last name not be used because she feared retaliation.

A samll group of supporters of Brazils far-right e
A group of supporters of Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro, who had been arrested after rioting, gesture from inside a bus while leaving police headquarters in Brasilia.

"My son spent 30 days in juvenile detention in 2016 when he was mistaken for a criminal due to a false photo identification. I fear that it may happen again with these cameras," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

The Rio police did not respond to a request for comment.

Bias

Global use of facial recognition has grown rapidly, despite its poor track record identifying women and people with darker skin.

Aside from solving crimes, accessing apps or policing borders, it is also used to target dissidents and activists from as far afield as Iran to China.

Bolsonaro signed a pair of decrees in 2019 aiming to create a centralised database collating the personal and biometric information of Brazil's population of more than 200 million.

Thereafter, Rio de Janeiro's former governor Wilson Witzel rolled out facial recognition tools, saying they would help curb the city's rampant crime rate.

Dozens of cameras were deployed in Copacabana during Carnival, then expanded to other neighborhoods.

Facial recognition is part of the federal government's plan for increased security in the favela, but there is little transparency about how the data will be used, said Dani Monteiro, president of the Human Rights Commission at Rio de Janeiro's state assembly.

A spokesperson for Rio Governor Claudio Castro said they had appointed a committee to oversee the cameras' use, but did not say if they were addressing the concerns of civil rights groups.

Worldwide, there is growing pushback against facial recognition, with several US and European cities banning its use, and the United Nations high commissioner for human rights calling for a moratorium until safeguards are set.


